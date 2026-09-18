Huge blow for Victoria Beckham as astonishing loss from fashion business revealed

Victoria Beckham’s fashion business reached its first operating profit, yet its latest accounts reveal a £1.7m after-tax loss.

The Companies House filings, highlighted by MailOnline, cover the year ending December 2025. The contrasting figures offer a fuller picture of a milestone Victoria recently celebrated.

The development follows years of pressure, including the fashion label’s financial crisis discussed in her Netflix documentary.

Earlier this month, Victoria discussed the breakthrough with the Financial Times. She said: “We have all worked hard for a long time for this moment of profitability and growth.”

Victoria’s business found itself at a loss (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Victoria Beckham accounts show two different outcomes

The fashion division recorded a £1.5m operating profit. However, the bottom-line result was less positive. After tax, it reported a £1.7m loss and received a new £1.5m loan. Costs remain considerable.

The division’s cost of sales reached £17.5m, up from the previous year, while creditors were owed £59m.

Results improved once beauty was included. Victoria Beckham Holdings, covering both fashion and beauty, delivered a £7.3m operating profit.

That compares with an operating loss of £1.5m one year earlier. The full group also made £2.4m after tax.

Victoria’s Netflix series boosted clothing sales

Released in October 2025, Victoria’s Netflix series provided a timely retail lift. According to notes within the accounts, denim unit sales increased 48%, while jersey unit sales rose 35%.

The filings linked that momentum to clothing worn by Victoria on screen. Her grey Tilly T-shirt costs £110. Meanwhile, the 1970s-style Alina jeans are priced at £395.

Victoria also argued that her label is no longer viewed mainly through her celebrity. She added: “After 20 years, people don’t look at my brand as a celebrity brand any more.”

Victoria’s Netflix series provided a timely retail lift (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Victoria revisited her difficult business years

In the documentary, Victoria became emotional while revisiting the business’s old losses. She said: “I almost lost everything and that was a dark, dark time.”

Victoria said she once cried before work and felt as though she was constantly fighting fires. She said the business was tens of millions in the red. David Beckham had also provided financial support.

David told the programme that repeated requests for more funding had become unsustainable. Outside help arrived in 2017, when David Belhassen’s Neo Investments put £30m into the company.

The latest figures show real operating progress. However, fashion’s after-tax loss remains an important caveat.

Read more: Victoria Beckham ‘conflicted’ as estranged son Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz ‘consider surrogacy or adoption’

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