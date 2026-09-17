Victoria Beckham ‘conflicted’ as estranged son Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz ‘consider surrogacy or adoption’

Victoria Beckham is said to be heartbroken after discovering Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are seriously exploring parenthood.

A source told Closer the couple are examining surrogacy or adoption, with Sir Elton John offering guidance. The report claims Victoria learned about their plans through Elton, rather than directly from her eldest son.

That indirect route has reportedly sharpened the pain surrounding Brooklyn’s public family statement. In January, Brooklyn accused David and Victoria of repeatedly disrespecting Nicola during their prolonged family dispute.

It is also claimed Victoria feels torn between excitement for Brooklyn and distress at being excluded. Her long-held hope of becoming a grandmother makes the situation especially difficult, according to the source.

Brooklyn and Nicola are reportedly planning a family (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz consider parenthood

Couple Brooklyn and Nicola are reportedly focused on each other as they consider how to build their family.

“Brooklyn and Nicola are feeling really excited and happy, thinking about starting a family. It has been an emotional time, and they have now started looking seriously at surrogacy or adoption,” a source said.

“Victoria is feeling quite conflicted after learning through close friend Elton that Brooklyn and Nicola are taking serious steps towards starting a family. The one thing they desperately want is a child, so their focus now is firmly on each other and building a family. They don’t want any negativity or outside pressure, particularly from Brooklyn’s family and his mother.”

Nicola had already discussed their hopes in 2024, including having children of their own and adopting.

She said: “We want to have some of our own kids and then we really want to adopt kids too.”

Nicola also praised Brooklyn’s wish to become a father. Those earlier comments show adoption was already among their publicly discussed options.

Elton John offers reported guidance on surrogacy Victoria

Elton has known the Beckham family for decades and is Brooklyn’s godfather. He spent time with the couple in France this summer, despite the wider estrangement.

The report says Brooklyn also had a heart-to-heart with Elton at the singer’s Oscars viewing party in Hollywood.

Closer’s source claims Elton is helping the couple assess potential paths towards parenthood. His experience is relevant because his two sons were born through surrogacy.

Victoria is reportedly heartbroken that she will not be a part of Brooklyn’s family plans (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Victoria Beckham faces fresh pain amid family estrangement

Brooklyn’s January statement pushed private tensions firmly into public view. He claimed his parents had disrespected Nicola and raised renewed complaints about their 2022 wedding.

Among them was a claim that Victoria withdrew from making Nicola’s wedding dress at the eleventh hour. These remain Brooklyn’s allegations and should not be treated as established fact.

Closer now claims prospective parenthood has become another source of emotion within the estrangement. The source said Victoria was thrilled by the prospect that Brooklyn might become a father.

Yet it added: “The idea that this journey is happening without her is breaking her heart.”

The same source claims Victoria wants to repair her relationship and rejoin the couple’s lives. For now, Brooklyn and Nicola are reportedly protecting their focus from outside pressure and negativity.

Nothing in the account indicates that surrogacy or adoption arrangements have been finalised. Their next steps remain private, while Victoria’s reported hope for reconciliation remains unresolved.

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