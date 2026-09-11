‘Sack your PR team!’ Spice Girls fans turn on group as they make ‘disappointing’ announcement

Spice Girls fans have been left fuming after a cryptic social-media tease delivered a box set instead of a reunion announcement. The band unveiled The Singles Collection on Thursday (Sept 10) after sharing a dated Instagram countdown.

The announcement confirmed limited-edition vinyl and CD box sets. The 14-disc collection gathers the group’s singles, B-sides, original artwork and previously unreleased demos. That left tour-ready fans feeling badly let down.

Many followers had hoped all five members were finally reuniting. Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Melanie C formed the famous line-up.

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Spice Girls tease sparks angry fan reaction following announcement

Comments beneath the Instagram reveal quickly moved from excitement to disbelief. One follower reacted: “ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!??”

Another joked: “This meeting could have been an email.”

A third wrote: “Negotiating with my husband on my price cap for Spice Girls tickets today was for NOTHING.”

“Sack your Gen Z PR team, no one cares,” a fourth said.

“More of the same, just a way to collect our money,” a fifth fan insisted.

The Singles Collection marks 30 years of Spice

The release marks 30 years since their debut album Spice arrived in 1996. It is billed as the first complete collection of the band’s singles.

The promotional advert credited the group with nine UK number ones and more than 100 million global sales.

Their 2019 reunion tour featured everyone except Victoria and covered 13 shows.

Spice Girls fans want a reunion (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Spice Girls reunion hopes remain unresolved

The Sun reported in March that planned 30th-anniversary performances had been cancelled. The report said the members had failed to reach an agreement.

Melanie C also confirmed on The Smallzy Show that no reunion was then planned. However, she said the members communicate regularly and remain interested in doing something together.

She also expressed optimism that fans would eventually see the Spice Girls together again.

There have also been rumours that the group would come back for a special residency at the Las Vegas Sphere. In response to that, Melanie C told EUPHORIA: “An offer for The Sphere hasn’t arrived in my email inbox, but I think all of us feel it would be an amazing place to do it. We just feel like that whole Spice World concept would be incredible. We could have so much fun with the creative.:

Mel B offered a similarly enthusiastic view during a March interview with Page Six. She said she was always ready to tour, although nothing was happening at that point.

For now, The Singles Collection is the confirmed release arriving on 6 November. The latest reveal did not settle questions about the group’s future.

Read more: Mel C leads tributes following shocking and heartbreaking death of producer William Orbit

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