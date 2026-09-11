Prince Harry’s first public events confirmed amid reported row following UK return

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Prince Harry’s team has confirmed his first run of public engagements since his return to the UK.

The charity appearances put his work back in focus during a reported disagreement over the Sussexes’ description.

Sources close to Harry and Meghan Markle say the couple prefer the term “public figures”.

That view challenges palace guidance describing their position as akin to “private citizens”.

Both sides agree Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals. His new appearances do not restore an official role.

Prince Harry and Meghan have moved back to the UK (Credit: Shutterstock)

Prince Harry and Meghan’s reported status disagreement after UK return

King Charles issued the guidance through Lord Chamberlain Lord Benyon on September 7.

It reaffirmed that the Sussexes do not represent the monarch as working members of the royal family.

The letter also repeated that Harry and Meghan should not use their HRH styles. It directed operational security questions to the relevant police authorities.

Sources close to the couple told PEOPLE their international profile limits their ability to live anonymously.

Regarding the letter, a spokesman said they were “a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance”.

PEOPLE reported that their office received the details about an hour before publication.

Reports say the couple feel happy to be back in Britain. Their immediate focus remains helping their children settle at school.

That family priority comes before the wider argument while Harry resumes charity work.

Prince Harry and Meghan have brought their children home to the UK. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Harry faces Uganda setback for Invictus Games

Elsewhere, Uganda withdrew from the 2027 Invictus Games after the palace guidance appeared.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba said his country would not join an event without King Charles’ approval.

Uganda joined the Invictus community in July 2026 as its 26th member. A source close to Harry told ITV News that the Lord Chamberlain’s guidance led to the withdrawal.

The source also argued that competitors would bear the harm from Uganda’s decision.

PEOPLE reported that King Charles supports organisations which help wounded service personnel.

The withdrawal has created a difficult backdrop for Harry’s renewed Invictus appearances.

ED! has contacted reps for Prince Harry for comment.

Prince Harry’s September charity engagements

Harry’s September schedule includes another appearance at the WellChild Awards.

He has served as WellChild’s patron since 2007 and has attended its awards 15 times.

This year, Harry will meet winners, their families, carers and health professionals.

He will hear about their work supporting children with serious and complex health needs.

Harry will also help launch the INSPIRE programme for schools.

Teachers created INSPIRE for learners from early years through Key Stage 5.

The programme supplies curriculum-linked material in English, maths, STEM, arts, sport and personal development.

Harry will play pickleball with pupils and take part in an assembly at the launch. The inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards also form part of his programme.

The awards will recognise people, organisations and communities for resilience, service and commitment to Invictus.

Together, the engagements span long-standing patronage, education and the international Invictus community.

Organisers have not published the full dates for Harry’s appearances.

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