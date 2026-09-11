Strictly host Josh Widdicombe has revealed that his nine-month-old kitten Fluffball died after being hit by a car near his home.

The comedian shared the painful news on Tuesday’s (Sept 8) Parenting Hell. He had found it too difficult to speak the previous week. Fluffball’s death came only two weeks after the family’s 11-year-old cat, Beryl, had also died.

Josh, 43, hosts the podcast with Rob Beckett. He said the family was in Cornwall when Fluffball was struck on their road. A neighbour later found her, leaving Josh facing another devastating loss.

He said: “I can’t deal with this but let’s just knock it out. We are down to one cat. Fluffball got hit by a car on our road when we were in Cornwall.”

He described the circumstances as grim and said: “I just can’t. I just can’t engage, talk about it anymore.”

Josh’s cat died following a hit-and-run (Credit: YouTube)

Josh Widdicombe shares cat Fluffball’s death on Parenting Hell

The comedian also referred to the effect on his wife Rose Hanson and their two children. His comments made clear he was not ready to revisit the event at length.

He did, however, thank the person who helped with arrangements after both cats died. Josh said: “Can I give a shout-out to the lovely man Nick from Moorview Pet Cremation… He’s so nice.”

He explained his vet made the initial introduction. Josh then contacted Nick directly after Fluffball’s death.

Josh Widdicombe prepares for his Strictly role

Away from Parenting Hell, Josh is preparing to join Strictly Come Dancing’s new presenting team. He will work alongside Emma Willis and professional dancer Johannes Radebe.

The trio discussed the developing format during an appearance on The Rest Is Entertainment. They are set to replace Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.

Emma said the roles were not like-for-like. Josh compared their planned movement around the programme to total football.

The upbeat discussion carried a markedly different tone from his Parenting Hell update. The role marks a major professional change during a painful period for his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Widdicombe (@josh_widdicombe)

Beryl’s death deepened Josh’s grief

Fluffball’s death followed Beryl’s passing last month at 11.

Josh announced that loss on Instagram. He remembered Beryl as affectionate, calm and quick to comfort people.

Josh also recalled becoming deeply attached after once being a cat sceptic. The post ended with an affectionate joke about her kidney problems and insurance claims.

Read more: Amy Childs announces heartbreaking family baby death at just 11 months following brain tumour

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