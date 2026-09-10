Charlotte Dawson has insisted she and fiancé Matt Sarsfield did not fall out after the NTAs.

The reality star addressed reports about a disagreement outside London’s O2 Arena in a candid TikTok video.

Charlotte and Matt, who welcomed their third child together in 2025, were at Tuesday night’s ceremony.

The Daily Mail had claimed the pair appeared to argue after leaving the event’s after-party.

Their supposed disagreement was later photographed outside.

However, Charlotte, 33, has now rejected suggestions that they’d fallen out.

Charlotte Dawson explains reported Matt Sarsfield row at NTAs

The Ex On the Beach star appeared without make-up as she spoke directly to followers on TikTok.

She opened the video by saying: “This is the reality right now.”

Charlotte explained that photographs and footage had captured a discussion about whether their night should continue. Her account was straightforward.

“Me and Matthew are in the Daily Mail for arguing because some pap was taking sneaky pictures and videos of us having a discussion because I didn’t want to go home. And Matthew wanted to go back to the hotel. So I wanted to stay out, and Matt wanted to go home it was midnight, and it was Cinderella time,” she explained.

Charlotte hit back at suggestions she’s ‘fallen out’ with Matt (Credit: Shutterstock)

‘We’ve not fallen out’

“Obviously we did go home, and I’m very thankful for that, even though I did have a couple of glasses when I got back to the hotel.

“But he got me home, so yeah we’ve not fallen out, we’re best pals, we’re lovers, we’ve not fallen out.”

Fans took to the comment section to support the couple. “I’m 58, been married for 38 years; it happens every time we go out,” one fan said.

“If I had a pound for every time i told my hubby to [bleep] off when I don’t want to go home, I’d be bloody rich, babe…keep being your true self…,” another said. “If you haven’t had this disagreement as a couple, are you even a couple?” a third wrote.

They’ve been together on and off since 2016 (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Charlotte and Matt’s romance

Charlotte’s clarification matters because her romance with Matt has faced several public ups and downs.

Charlotte and Matt began dating in 2016 and have three children together.

They split in August 2024 after Charlotte found messages to other women on his phone.

The couple then worked on their relationship and reunited. However, another separation followed last December.

Five months later, in April 2026, they announced they were back together.

Read more: Charlotte Dawson stuns fans with her appearance as she poses in tiny bikini

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