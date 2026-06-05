Charlotte Dawson stuns fans with her appearance as she poses in tiny bikini

Charlotte Dawson sent her fans wild as she posed in a tiny bikini on Instagram yesterday (Thursday, June 4).

The star, who is the daughter of the late Les Dawson, urged her followers to “wear the bikini” in the stunning snaps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Dawson (@charlottedawsy)

Charlotte Dawson poses in tiny bikini

Taking to Instagram, Charlotte uploaded several snaps of herself posing by the pool whilst on holiday in Mallorca, wearing a tiny, brown bikini.

The star posed up a storm in the snaps that her 1.4 million followers saw.

“Even if you don’t feel like wearing the bikini, CHUFFIN WEAR IT!!!” she captioned the post.

She then went on to promote her fake tan brand, writing: “Well, I feel even better and more confident when I have my tan on and glow.”

The star, who welcomed her third child last year, sent fans wild with the post.

Charlotte, 33, sent her fans wild with her body positive Instagram post (Credit: Cover Images)

‘You look wonderful’

Taking to the comment section, they gushed over how good Charlotte looked, and praised her for setting a positive example with her snaps.

“Personally think you look wonderful, but more so, you’re setting such an example on body positivity to young girls, normalising curves and showing the real reality of postpartum bodies. In this current climate, it is exactly what people need to see more of x,” one fan commented.

“You look stunning!! Thank you for sharing body positivity,” another gushed.

“You’re looking amazing, Charlotte, and after 3 babies,” a third wrote.

“And this is exactly what women we need to be admiring [love heart emoji] you look amazing,” another added.

“The most realest girl on d’internet stunning,” a fifth said.

“Chuffing love you and your confidence!!xxx,” another said.

Charlotte regularly uploads body positivity posts to her Instagram, drawing praise from her followers.

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