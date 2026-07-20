Jessie J has confirmed her split from boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman in a statement.

The Price Tag star, 38, shared the news on Instagram on Monday. She said they ended their romance “some time ago” after five years together.

Jessie posted a family photo with Chanan and their son Sky, three, and explained why she spoke publicly.

She wrote: “Chanan and I decided to end our romantic relationship some time ago.

“It has been a sad and difficult situation, but we have been focused on navigating the change privately and positively for a healthy and happy co parenting environment for our son, and ourselves.

“Unfortunately being in the public eye this is the easiest way to let people know the truth, before rumours circulate or a false narrative is written.”

Jessie J has confirmed she has split from her boyfriend (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Singer Jessie J confirms split from boyfriend

Jessie made her reason clear. She wanted to stop rumours before they spread.

She also stressed that she and Chanan will stay united as parents. Her statement focused on friendship, respect and stability for Sky.

She continued: “We will always continue supporting each other with love, respect and care as friends and most importantly being Sky’s Mum and Dad.

“So if you see us out and about together as a family, or posting each other on socials every now and again, that’s exactly what we are doing.

“Raising and loving Sky together, supported with a positive friendship.”

Her old marriage comments now land differently

The split adds fresh context to comments Jessie made in May 2025. At the time, she said marriage was not a major priority.

Jessie J and Chanan Colman relationship timeline 2021: Jessie J and Chanan Colman were publicly linked. May 2023: They welcomed their son, Sky. May 2025: Jessie J said marriage was not a major priority and spoke about their relationship in an interview. July 2026: Jessie J said they had ended their romantic relationship some time earlier and were focused on co-parenting Sky.

Speaking to PEOPLE, she said: “We talk about it all the time, and we laugh about it all the time, and I’m sure we will, but we’re not in any rush.

“I’ve always said that I’m not too fussed about getting married, and some people get really funny about that, but it’s my own preference.”

Jessie said marriage felt “quite contractual” to her. She also liked the idea of a love ceremony with friends and family.

She said: “I know he loves me. He knows I love him. We’re good. He has exceeded my expectations as a father beyond my imagination.”

She also said she hoped Sky would be old enough to enjoy that moment if they ever married. Jessie added that having a child together already made them feel “locked in”.

Jessie confirmed the split in a statement on Monday (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Jessie J’s health latest

The split news comes after a major health milestone for Jessie. In May, she told fans she was cancer-free a year after her official diagnosis.

She wrote: “Results are in and I am cancer-free!” She added: “I sobbed for hours and then exhaled for the first time in a year.”

Jessie first revealed her diagnosis in June last year. She had surgery later that month.

In August, she rearranged and cancelled tour dates because she needed further treatment. She previously said going public helped her process the diagnosis and support others.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Chanan supported her throughout her breast cancer treatment. He also praised her publicly in March 2025.

He wrote that watching Jessie become a mother had been “the single most poetic thing I’ve ever witnessed in real life”.

Read more: Jessie J inundated with support as she shares cancer update: ‘I sobbed for hours’

He added: “Thank you for loving on our son the way you do and thank you for you [heart emoji].”

He signed off: “Happy Mother’s Day, baby.”

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