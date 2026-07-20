Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel’s big day is the showbiz wedding fans cannot stop talking about after The 1975 frontman married the model, social media star and musician in Los Angeles.

Healy, 37, and Bechtel, 28, tied the knot on Saturday as per reports. They announced their engagement in 2024 after dating for nine months.

The couple’s representatives shared in a statement. They said the pair married “at a private ceremony in Los Angeles, attended by their family and close friends”.

Several US outlets said the wedding took place at Madonna’s former estate in the Hollywood Hills. Celebrities who were said to be in attendance included Charli XCX, Nick Grimshaw and of course, Matty’s mum, Denise Welch.

Why Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel had everyone watching

This romance has kept fans hooked for months and circulating snaps online of their magical wedding has only turned up the buzz.

Bechtel is a multi-creative, known for her modelling career and her unique cooking videos.

She is also a musician and the lead vocalist and songwriter of punk band Nasty Cherry.

Matty Healy is a married man! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

That band has a strong Charli XCX link. Charli formed Nasty Cherry, while her husband George Daniel plays drums for The 1975.

Healy remains one of British music’s most talked-about names. The 1975 built a huge fanbase with songs including Chocolate, Somebody Else and Girls.

The band also scored five UK number one albums. Those include their 2013 self-titled debut, 2020’s Notes On A Conditional Form and 2022’s Being Funny In A Foreign Language.

Last year, The 1975 headlined Glastonbury. Since then, the band have gone on an “indefinite hiatus” from live shows.

The clue that sparked Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel wedding buzz

Healy and Bechtel were first linked months after his brief 2023 relationship with Taylor Swift ended. That earlier romance sparked headlines around the world.

Their relationship was said to have inspired some tracks on Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department.

By June 2024, Bechtel gave fans a huge clue about the couple’s future. She shared an Instagram photo showing a large black diamond ring on her ring finger.

She wrote: “Marrying The 1975 is very brat.”

Loose Women favourite Denise Welch, who is Matty’s mum, later confirmed the engagement on a podcast.

In the run-up to the wedding, videos reportedly showed Healy at his stag do. The clips showed him performing with The 9075, a tribute band to The 1975.

Bechtel also shared photos from her Las Vegas hen do. The images showed her being handcuffed and carried onto a plane by a man dressed as a police officer.

Other snaps showed fake 100 dollar bills spread across the floor. They also showed her posing with burlesque star Dita Von Teese and dancing with an Elvis impersonator.

For now, fans will have to watch out for official wedding photos or more details from the newlyweds. The marriage marks a major new chapter for the pair.

ED! has contacted representatives for The 1975, Gabbriette Bechtel and Denise Welch for comment.

Read more: Wayne Rooney savages World Cup final halftime show as Justin Bieber under fire for performance

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.