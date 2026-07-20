The reason why Trewley-Precious and her four siblings have unusual names as The Secret Life of Gypsy Wives lands

Trewley-Precious Wass is set to become the breakout star of Channel 4’s new series The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives, and viewers are likely to ask the same question about her unusual name.

The 26-year-old TikTok star opens the door to her family life in the reality series, giving fans an honest look at life as a woman balancing two very different worlds.

Trewley-Precious is trying to navigate her way as a half Romani gypsy and half Gorger (non gypsy) and cameras follow every step of the journey.

The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives follows Trewley-Precious and her family (Credit: Channel 4)

She faces strict family expectations, with her mum and sisters struggling to accept her career as an influencer.

Her brother, who works in an estate agency, appears to be the only family member supporting her decision not to follow the Traveller tradition of marrying at 19.

So what is Trewley-Precious’ real name? And what are the names of her sisters and brother?

What is Trewley-Precious’ real name?

Trewley-Precious really is her birth name. Although the spelling is unusual, it is pronounced “Truly Precious”.

That is not her full name, though. Her full name is Trewley-Precious Sunshine Temple Wass.

Travellers and Romani gypsies, like Trewley’s late father, traditionally choose distinctive names for their children, valuing creativity and individuality.

Temple is her late father’s surname. Her mum Tina’s maiden name is believed to be Wass.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, host Kate Garraway asked her about her name.

Kate said: “What’s your full name? I love your full name.”

Trewley replied, grinning: “Trewley-Precious Sunshine Temple.”

Trewley’s sisters are more traditional Romani than she is (Credit: Channel 4)

What are Trewley-Precious’ sisters’ called?

Trewley-Precious is the youngest of four sisters, and they all have distinctive names.

They are called: Ruby Ann, Honey, Peaches and Pearly Girl. Between all of her siblings, Trewley has 13 nieces and nephews.

While listing them on the show, she only manages to remember 10 of their names.

Trewley-Precious says: “Thomasy, Benji, Siddy, Teeny, Baby Rossi, Jamie Junior.”

She continues: “Dolly, Winnie, Adorabella, Lovie, Bunny…”

And at that point, she tails off!

Does Trewley-Precious have a brother?

Trewley-Precious also has an older brother called Jamie John. He describes their relationship as “unbelievably close”.

In the first episode of The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives, Jamie John pulls up alongside Trewley in a smart car while dressed in a suit.

Mum Tina pictured with Jamie John, Ruby Ann, Pearly, Honey and Trewley (Credit: Channel 4)

Later, the pair meet in a cafe, where Trewley tells viewers: “Jamie’s made it off the estate now. He’s all suited up and branch manager of an estate agent and is smashing it.”

Jamie John says: “Me and Trewley are unbelievably close. I think we’re on the same wavelength, which is a bit worrying to say!

“I feel I try and help her navigate out of trouble sometimes. She would rather come to me with certain issues as I’m not as tough as our mum.”

We’re loving this family already.

Read more: Parents of tragic Leah Croucher, 19, to share their ‘unimaginable heartbreak’ in new documentary after she was killed by a stranger

The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives continues at 10pm on Channel 4 on Mondays