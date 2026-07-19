Jason Donovan leads tributes following the death of his father Terence Donovan

Jason Donovan has revealed the sad news that his actor father, Terence Donovan has died in a heartbreaking post.

Like his son Jason, Terence appeared on Neighbours as Doug Willis from 1990 to 1994. He also played Al Simpson on Home and Away and starred in other television shows, including Division 4 and Cop Shop.

Jason announced the news of his dad’s passing on Sunday (July 19) telling fans he and his family “will desperately miss” Terence, whom he called a “huge character”.

Jason Donovan confirms Terence Donovan’s death

In an emotional post, Jason revealed his father had died. Alongside images of family photos of him and his brother with their dad, Jason wrote: “It is with great sadness but also a sense of celebration of a long, full life that myself and my brother Paul announce our father Terence died peacefully last night here in Melbourne.”

He added: “Obviously this is an extremely emotional time and we ask you to respect our privacy. We want to pay tribute to all the wonderful staff at Cabrini Hospital, Melbourne who looked after him in his final days.”

Terence was 90 years old (Credit: Fremantle Media/Shutterstock)

‘He was our best friend’

The statement went on: “Our dad was a huge character. Larger than life. He was our best friend… Our world.

“We will desperately miss him but we take comfort knowing we were all here by his side in his final days. Knowing that he lived life to the max. Knowing that in life it’s either a daring adventure… or nothing at all! How lucky are we to have a dad like you.”

Fans pay tribute to ‘legend of the screen’

Social media users have also shared their tributes to Terence. One person on X said: “A legend of the screen who brought joy to millions over decades has left a lasting mark that will be remembered.”

Someone else added: “Rest in peace to the legend who made ‘Neighbourly’ drama feel like a family dinner, complete with drama and a side of Aussie charm.”

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson shares worrying update as he reveals he’s ‘genuinely scared’ for Diddly Squat Farm

Share your sympathies on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.