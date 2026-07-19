Kate Price has hit back at claims her husband Lee Andrews was planning to sell a sex tape of them for a “pretty penny”.

The Pricey married her fourth husband, Lee, back in January. Since then, the pair have rarely stayed out of the headlines. In May, Lee vanished after missing a planned Good Morning Britain appearance with Katie. At the time, Katie said he had been “kidnapped”.

However, weeks later, he resurfaced in Dubai’s Al-Awir prison before reappearing on Instagram. Then, earlier this month, it was claimed that Lee had been arrested again.

And just this week, it was alleged that the Dubai-based businessman was considering selling a sex tape of the pair to get him out of jail. Now, Katie has clapped back at the claims, revealing she feels “incredibly upset, abused and humiliated”.

Lee and Katie’s marriage has been full of drama (Credit: YouTube / Katie Price)

Katie Price slams reports that Lee Andrews is ‘planning to sell sex tape’

This week, an alleged voice note emerged that was sent supposedly by Lee to a friend, before he was detained on fraud allegations.

As The Sun reports, he reportedly said: “I need to get cash quickly. I’ve got some things to trade. I’m trying to sort out my OnlyFans.”

He then allegedly added: “I could always release my sex tape with my wife, but it might go for a pretty penny. Yeah, there is a short one of that, but that’s between you and me. ‘So see if a newspaper will pay for that — quarter of a million [bleep] quid…”

However, when learning it would be illegal to sell the content, Lee reportedly backtracked, saying he had only been joking.

However, a fuming Katie – who has stuck by her man through all the drama – has now hit back at the reports.

Lee Andrews became the fourth husband of Katie Price earlier this year (Credit: Instagram / Lee Andrews)

Katie feels ‘upset, abused and humiliated’

Following reports of Lee allegedly thinking of selling his and Katie’s sex tape, a furious Katie issued a statement.

She said. “This story is completely untrue. I have never made such a tape and any suggestion otherwise is false and deeply misleading.

“The claims appear to be based on a voice note sent from Lee discussing a tape…a tape which does not exist and never will. This material has been passed to The Sun by a third party and does not reflect reality.”

She added: “I feel incredibly upset, abused and humiliated that such serious and false allegations have been shared publicly without any factual basis.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s representatives for comment.

It comes after it was claimed that Lee’s father is now in the same Dubai prison as him. Reports reveal that Peter Andrews was taken to Al Awir prison in Dubai. A third party allegedly reported him to authorities.

Reports also claim father and son have seen each other behind bars. Those same reports say both men face fraud allegations.

Read more: Olivia Attwood weighs in on Katie Price and Lee Andrews drama as she reveals the warning she gave her friend

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