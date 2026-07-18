Olivia Attwood wowed in a see-through pink dress a day after boyfriend Pete Wicks made their relationship Instagram official following months of speculation.

Olivia attended a launch party hours after making her relationship with Pete official (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Olivia Attwood in see-through dress

Olivia, 35, arrived at the launch party for her new Tatti Lashes collection last night (July 17) in high spirits. She wore a sheer, long-sleeved pink sequined dress and smiled for photographers at the London event.

Underneath the dress, Olivia wore a bra paired with a miniskirt. She completed her look with heels and tied her blonde locks up in a ponytail.

Olivia accessorized with jewellery and rocked pointy acrylic nails.

The appearance arrives after Pete, 37, posted a string of loved-up pictures from the pair’s Ibiza trip on Thursday. He captioned the post: “I guess someone has to go first…IBIZA”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Wicks (@p_wicks01)

‘It’s the worst kept secret’

The post followed weeks of hints. It also came after Olivia made clear she would not post first.

Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks’ friendship timeline Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks have known each other for years through the reality TV circuit and have often spoken publicly about their close friendship. Both rose to wider fame through ITV reality shows and later appeared across UK entertainment formats.

They have been pictured together at industry events, social gatherings and work trips.

Their friendship has regularly prompted public interest because of their blunt humour and easy on-screen chemistry.

Recent Ibiza photos led to renewed attention, but Olivia has said the images did not reflect a romantic relationship.

On her podcast Olivia’s House, she said: “I do have a person. It’s the worst kept secret.

But also I’m keeping it very close to my chest at the moment while I know what it is. Just in the way that I don’t send the first good morning text. I’m not f***ing hard launching anyone first.”

She added: “So I’ll just be sitting here. I’ve got roses coming, I’ve got people grabbing my arse on beaches, but I don’t know, make what you want of it.”

Olivia also explained why she held back. She said: “I understand the interest, Olivia’s House will be the place where I talk about things, when I feel like I know how to put them into words. I’m trying to protect myself a little bit, I’m in a better place.”

She then admitted: “Once I’m talking about it I won’t be able to stop, so just enjoy the peace and quiet.”

The Ibiza clues that pushed Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks’ secret into public view

Daily Mail said the romance had already gathered pace behind the scenes. Pete and Olivia were seen kissing and cuddling in Ibiza.

Before the Instagram post, the newspaper also said Pete could not keep his hands off Olivia during dinner at Cala Gracioneta in Ibiza. Around the same time, he reportedly sent 100 red roses to her hotel room.

Olivia described the surprise on her podcast. She said: “The other day I got 100 red roses sent to my door and they were banging the door and it was housekeeping. I was going ‘not today’, they kept banging and Mark was in bed and I was telling him to get up and he told me to get up.”

She continued: “And I opened the door and then felt bad because there was this huge bouquet of red roses and I turned round and went ‘look what I got’, and the first thing Mark said was ‘what makes you think they’re for you!'”

Daily Mail reported that the pair started dating in February after Olivia split from Bradley Dack in January. Rumours around Olivia and Pete’s secret had swirled since last summer.

Who is Bradley Dack? Olivia Attwood’s former husband Bradley Dack is a professional footballer who has played as an attacking midfielder. He married Olivia Attwood in 2023 after a long-term on-off relationship. Olivia and Bradley first became widely known as a couple after her appearance on Love Island in 2017. Their relationship featured in several reality TV projects and public interviews over the following years. Reports said the pair split in January before Olivia was later linked with Pete Wicks.

At that time, pictures showed them looking close on a yacht during a KISS trip. Olivia later addressed those images on Olivia’s House.

She said: “Okay, let’s talk to my listeners about the yacht pictures with Pete.” She added: “Because there is a funny story here. Just as a subtext, okay I was obviously leaning back on [Pete] on the yacht, but nothing happened.”

Pete’s post also drew a quick reaction from Sam Thompson. He commented: “Never thought I’d see the day YOU hard launch!! couldn’t be happier for you brother”.

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