Oscar-winning actor Brenda Fricker best known for Casualty, My Left Foot and Home Alone has died aged 81

Brenda Fricker has sadly died at the age of 81, it has been announced.

The Oscar-winning actress, who was best known for her roles in My Left Foot and Home Alone 2, died following a period of ill health. Heartfelt tributes have since poured in from fans and public figures remembering her remarkable career.

Brenda has died (Credit: SplashNews)

Oscar winner Brenda Fricker dies

The sad news of Brenda’s death was announced earlier today (Friday, July 17) by her agent.

He confirmed that the actress had died after a period of ill health.

In a statement, agent Phil Belfield said: “We will never see her like again, and the world is lesser for the lack of her.

“I was honoured to know, love and work with her, and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over.”

Tributes to Brenda

Tributes quickly poured in following the news of Brenda’s passing.

US ambassador to Ireland Edward Walsh described the actress as “a giant of Irish film” and praised her Oscar-winning performance in My Left Foot.

“From Dublin to Hollywood, her work brought Ireland’s stories to the world and inspired generations on both sides of the Atlantic,” he said on X.

“She leaves a remarkable legacy, and I extend my deepest condolences to her family, friends, and all who loved her.”

Fans also shared emotional messages on social media as they remembered the much-loved actress.

“An Oscar winner, an Irish legend, and the heart behind one of cinema’s most beloved side characters. Rest easy, Brenda Fricker,” one fan wrote.

“R.I.P to an Irish Legend, who was a lot more than just the Bird Lady from Home Alone 2,” another added.

Brenda’s career spanned 60 years (Credit: Tommy Tiernan / YouTube)

Brenda’s life and career

Born in Dublin in 1945, Brenda landed her first TV role in the 1964 television movie Made for Bondage.

She later appeared in four episodes of Coronation Street in 1977 before finding fame as Megan Roach in Casualty. Brenda starred in the medical drama between 1986 and 1990 before returning in 1998, 2007, and 2010.

In 1990, she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the comedy-drama My Left Foot. The role also earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

Two years later, she took on one of her best-known roles as the Central Park Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Brenda’s final acting role came in 2024 in the Irish film The Swallow. Her career spanned six decades, leaving behind a body of work that earned admiration from audiences around the world.

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