Bradley Walsh fans have not held back after ITV’s brand new spin-off The Chase Around the World made its debut, with some branding it an “excuse for a free holiday”.

Bradley, 61, and the Chasers swapped the familiar quiz studio for the streets of Rome on Thursday night.

However, instead of winning over fans, the new travel themed format sparked some criticism online.

Bradley Walsh and The Chasers have gone global with The Chase Around the World (Credit: ITV)

Six teams raced around the Italian capital while answering questions and completing puzzles before the last placed pair faced Anne Hegerty and Mark Labbett.

The series now heads to Barcelona for its second episode.

But many viewers felt the new show looked more like a paid trip abroad than a fresh take on the ITV favourite. Others could not ignore the similarities with BBC rival Race Across the World.

Bradley Walsh’s new Chase spin off: Verdicts are in

Viewers took to X in their numbers after the first episode, with several questioning whether the spin off offered enough to justify taking The Chase overseas.

One wrote: “Is this #chasearoundtheworld another excuse for Bradley Walsh to have a free holiday?”

Another added: “Basically a holiday for the Chasers.”

A third penned: “Who signed off on this? Didn’t anybody watch it back and think, ‘this is boring?'”

Others compared it to the popular BBC show, Race Across the World.

“The Chase meets Race Across the World. It’s a no from me. Stick to the original format,” someone said.

One viewer even admitted: “This may sound hasty, but I’m not really warming to this new programme tbh. I’ll just stick to watching #TheChase, Race Across The World, and Coach Trip as separate programmes.”

Race Across the World airs on rival channel BBC One (Credit: BBC)

When is The Chase Around the World on next?

Despite the criticism, the race is far from over. And some viewers are looking forward to the next leg.

One happy customer said once the credits rolled: “It was different, fun and still nail biting! Really enjoyed that!!”

No teams left the competition in the opening episode. Father and daughter duo Ashwin and Nikita crossed the finish line last in Rome before taking on Anne Hegerty and Mark Labbett in the Final Chase.

Ashwin and Nikita answered 10 questions correctly in 42 seconds. Anne and Mark managed six before their time ran out, allowing the pair to stay in the competition.

Episode two of The Chase Around the World airs on Thursday July 23, 2026, at 9pm on ITV1 for one hour.

Will you be watching?

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The Chase Around the World continues at 9pm on ITV1 on Thursday July 23, 2026