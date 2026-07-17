Queen Camilla’s birthday portrait has arrived, and the new official image shows the Queen looking radiant as she marks her 79th birthday.

Getty royal photographer Chris Jackson took the portrait last month (you can see it here). He photographed Camilla in the State Drawing Room at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.

In the new image shared to mark her birthday, Queen Camilla can be seen smiling warmly in the picture. She wore a striking blue dress in the portrait, perfect for this time of year.

According to reports, Camilla will spend her birthday privately at Highgrove. The quiet celebration follows a very busy year for the Queen.

Queen Camilla looks radiant in new birthday portrait

This royal birthday moment is not just about a glamorous new photo. Camilla has also marked the occasion with a fresh push for children’s literacy.

Every child in Year 6 in the UK will receive a copy of Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell for Christmas. Camilla is backing the project in partnership with the National Literacy Trust, where she serves as patron.

Each book will carry a royal stamp on the cover. It will also include a personal message from the Queen.

Queen Camilla is 79 today! (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Her note reads: “Impossible Creatures, by one of my favourite writers, is a brilliant fantasy that will introduce you to a host of mythical friends and terrifying enemies… and I hope that you will love it as much as I do.”

Reading has long been one of Camilla’s biggest passions. She launched her Reading Room book club during the Covid-19 lockdown in January 2021.

Two years later, the project became a registered charity called The Queen’s Reading Room. It now hosts an annual literary festival and podcast.

HELLO!’s Royal and Features Contributor Tracy Schaverien previously said regarding the queen’s love of reading: “The Queen has been an avid reader her whole life, and she has made it her mission to share that with others. She’s especially passionate about the benefits of reading for children – something that’s apparent during her regular visits to libraries, where she often sits down to read aloud to groups of youngsters.”

A glowing Camilla birthday portrait after a packed royal year

This Queen Camilla birthday portrait lands after a packed 12 months. As per reports, Queen Camilla carried out 228 engagements in 2025.

She also joined the high-profile US state visit with US President Donald Trump in April. Last week, she was present at the reunion of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with their grandfather, the King.

The Queen Camilla birthday portrait hides a sweet royal detail

One detail will catch royal fans straight away. The Queen chose a diamond and sapphire butterfly brooch with a touching link to Queen Elizabeth II.

The late monarch received the piece at the Birmingham Spring Fair in February 1977.

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