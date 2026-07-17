Kerry Katona sparks backlash after unveiling AI twin offering ‘cheeky’ virtual experiences

Kerry Katona has revealed that her flirty new AI venture made £10,000 in just one week.

The former Atomic Kitten star created a digital replica of herself for OhChat. The AI version uses her appearance, voice, and personality.

Who is Kerry Katona? Atomic Kitten, TV and family life Kerry Katona rose to fame in 1999 as an original member of Atomic Kitten. She left the group in 2001 and was replaced by Jenny Frost.

Atomic Kitten went on to score hits including Whole Again.

Kerry later became a reality TV regular and won I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2004.

She has also appeared in documentaries, magazine interviews and stage productions.

Kerry is a mum of five and has often spoken publicly about balancing work and family life.

It launched in a soft beta. Even so, Kerry Katona says fans rushed to try it.

She told The Mirror: “It’s honestly mad. I checked the numbers and thought – wow, people really do want to chat with me all day! She’s basically me but with unlimited time for everyone.

“I can’t reply to thousands of messages a day, but my AI can.”

Virtual Kerry chats to fans, sends voice notes and shares glamorous photos and videos. Kerry also hinted that her digital double has a much cheekier side.

Kerry has a new way of speaking to her fans (Credit: Shutterstock)

Why Kerry Katona says her AI twin is cheekier than the real thing

She said: “My AI twin can be a bit naughty – probably cheekier than me if I’m honest. She’s got my humour, my sass and a bit of my wild side too.”

Kerry added: “If people want to chat with a cheeky version of me at 2am, now they can. Let’s just say my digital twin isn’t shy when it comes to flirting.”

That angle will divide opinion. Celebrity AI projects already raise questions about boundaries, fan access, and explicit virtual experiences.

Still, Kerry Katona says the idea solves a real problem. She can stay connected with fans without spending all day on her phone.

The family reason Kerry Katona says the move works for her

The mum-of-five says the project gives her more time with her family and boyfriend Paolo Margaglione. For her, that matters as much as the money.

She said: “It means I can relax and spend time with my family without feeling guilty about missing messages. My AI is still there chatting away – she never sleeps.”

OhChat boss Nic Young believes this could become a huge trend. He says celebrity AI doubles may soon become a major online business.

Young said: “Celebrity AI doubles could become one of the biggest online trends of the next few years, allowing fans round-the-clock access to their favourite stars.”

He added: “Judging by the £10,000 made in just a week during testing, Kerry’s risque digital double could be set to become her most lucrative side hustle yet.”

A close pal has already tried the same bold idea

Kerry Katona is not the only celebrity exploring this space. Her move follows close friend Katie Price, who also created a digital twin named after her old alter ego Jordan.

Katie Price’s AI twin and digital alter ego Jordan Katie Price has also spoken about launching an AI version of herself linked to her Jordan persona. Jordan was the glamour model identity that helped make Katie Price famous in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Katie has said her digital twin can generate customised images based on user prompts.

She has described the project as another online platform linked to fan interaction and paid content.

Her comments placed the idea alongside subscription-based celebrity businesses such as OnlyFans.

Katie previously told Olivia Attwood: “I’m probably making 50 to 80 grand a month on OnlyFans. Everyone always says ’30 years on, how are you still here recreating what you do?’ So now I’ve got my digital twin.

“I thought if this AI is coming out, I’ve got to create my digital twin as Jordan, and it’s just another platform you can make money from.”

She added: “If someone says ‘can I see you in a white bikini?’ It puts me in a white bikini, and you can talk to them as well.”

As reported in Femalefirst, Kerry Katona’s AI launch has already proved lucrative. But the flirty and explicit angle could keep reactions mixed as more stars test the limits of digital fame.

Read more: ‘Truth’ behind claims Katie Price feels ‘disappointed’ with friend Kerry Katona after documentary airs

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