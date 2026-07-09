Katie Price and Kerry Katona are back in the spotlight after reports claimed the glamour model felt upset by her pal’s silence over her new documentary.

Katie’s new Sky show, Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, has now aired. It promises a deeply personal look at her life.

According to The Sun, the off-screen drama centres on whether one of Katie’s closest celebrity pals failed to publicly back it.

Kerry Katona and Katie Price have been friends for years (Credit: Shutterstock)

Why Katie Price and Kerry Katona are suddenly under scrutiny

The publication has reported that Katie expected Kerry to help promote the documentary after its release. That expectation may have grown because Kerry appears in the series herself.

The pair have spent years publicly supporting each other. They have also bonded over tabloid scrutiny, money troubles, and constant reinvention.

Katie Price and Kerry Katona friendship timeline Katie Price and Kerry Katona have been linked in the public eye for years through television appearances, interviews and social media posts.

Both have spoken publicly at different times about supporting each other through personal and financial difficulties.

Their friendship has often been framed around shared experiences of tabloid attention, reality TV careers and repeated reinvention in the spotlight.

Kerry Katona appears in Katie Price’s Sky documentary series not allowed.

Reports around the documentary focused on whether Kerry publicly promoted the series after its release.

That history makes the reported silence stand out.

According to a source, Katie felt puzzled because Kerry had not posted about the show on social media. The documentary includes interviews with close friends, including former Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton, who has openly backed the project since its launch.

Kerry, by contrast, has reportedly stayed quiet online.

One insider claimed: “Katie is really disappointed that Kerry hasn’t posted anything on social media to support her new Sky documentary series. It’s the biggest thing to happen to her career for a long time, but there has been radio silence from Kerry’s side about it.”

The same insider said the situation confused Katie even more because Kerry filmed scenes for the documentary. The source said Kerry appears in a couple of episodes.

They claimed: “What is even more of a mystery to Katie is that Kerry even filmed for the documentary and is in a couple of the episodes.

“To say Katie is miffed is an understatement, as she believed Kerry would be championing the project all over her socials. In the past, Kerry has been one of her biggest cheerleaders, so she doesn’t know what’s going on.”

Is there really trouble for Katie Price and Kerry Katona?

There is also a less dramatic version of events.

Metro said another source close to Katie pushed back on the fallout talk. That source claimed Katie has been too busy promoting Katie Price: Nothing To Hide to track who has posted about it.

“Katie is too busy to notice whether her mates have been promoting her documentary,” the source reportedly said. “She’s been here, there and everywhere doing interviews and TV appearances. She barely has time to even look at socials and track what people are posting, and she was grateful to Kerry for taking the time to film for it.”

The Sky documentary has already sparked headlines. Katie speaks candidly about cosmetic surgery, motherhood, her relationships and her marriage to Lee Andrews.

ED has contacted Katie’s representatives for comment.

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