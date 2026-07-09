The death of Bonnie Tyler has been announced after the Welsh singer died in hospital in Portugal aged 75.

Her family and team confirmed the news in a statement published on her website. They said she died last night (July 8) from the illness she had been receiving treatment for.

The Total Eclipse of the Heart star underwent emergency surgery after doctors rushed her to hospital at the end of April. The Sun said she had a perforated intestine.

Bonnie Tyler has died at the age of 75 (Credit: Action Press/Shutterstock)

Death of Bonnie Tyler announced

The Sun reported that Bonnie fell seriously ill while in Portugal, where she reportedly had a second home. She developed intense abdominal pain shortly after arriving there.

Doctors then carried out emergency surgery after a serious tear in her bowel.

A spokesman for the singer issued an update in early May. He said the operation had gone well.

However, her condition later worsened. As reported by The Sun, doctors moved Bonnie from an intermediate care unit to intensive care because of complications.

Her team confirmed that Bonnie had been placed in an induced coma. She later woke on June 15.

A statement on her website announced her death. It said: “Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for.

“We will issue a further statement shortly but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy.”

Tributes have poured in online. One fan said on X: “Literally a heartache. RIP Bonnie Tyler.”

Another wrote: “She gave us timeless songs. RIP Bonnie Tyler.”

Someone else added: “Bonnie Tyler passing is the saddest thing to happen this year.”

Why Bonnie Tyler’s death will resonate far beyond one hit

Bonnie Tyler’s death marks the end of a career that stretched across five decades. She built one of pop’s most distinctive voices.

Bonnie Tyler’s biggest hits and career milestones Bonnie Tyler was born Gaynor Hopkins in Mumbles, south Wales, in 1951.

She broke through in 1977 with the album The World Starts Tonight and the hit single Lost in France.

It’s a Heartache became an international hit in 1978.

Total Eclipse of the Heart, released in 1983, became her signature song and topped charts in multiple countries.

Holding Out for a Hero followed in 1984 and became another of her best-known singles.

Across her career, she received three Grammy Award nominations.

She was appointed MBE in 2023 for services to music.

The singer was born in Mumbles in south Wales. She first rose to prominence in 1977 with her album The World Starts Tonight.

She became a global star in 1983. Total Eclipse of the Heart topped charts around the world and defined her career.

She also scored more top ten hits with It’s A Heartache and Holding Out For A Hero. Those songs helped make her one of Britain’s best-known music stars.

Across her career, Bonnie earned three Grammy Award nominations. She also received an MBE for services to music in 2023.

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