Prince William and Harry tensions are back in focus as the Duke of Sussex returns to the UK this week for Invictus Games events.

Royal commentators say a reunion with his brother looks highly unlikely.

As reported by OK!, Harry is in Britain to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games in Birmingham. The visit has revived questions about whether he will see King Charles, Prince William or Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Harry is travelling alone, according to the report. Meghan Markle and the couple’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are understood to have stayed at the family’s holiday home in Portugal.

William and Harry are reportedly on bad terms (Credit: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Why Prince William and Harry reunion talk keeps fading

The brothers were once close. Now, commentators say they are no longer on speaking terms after a series of alleged betrayals.

William and Harry are believed to have last spoken at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022. That detail shows how long the distance between them has lasted.

Former royal editor Duncan Larcombe gave the bluntest assessment. He told OK!: “Harry almost certainly won’t see William and Kate. From everything I’m told, William still has absolute contempt for his brother and sees what he has done as the ultimate betrayal – which isn’t surprising when you consider what Harry wrote about in his autobiography Spare.”

That claim reflects expert commentary, not a statement from Kensington Palace. Even so, it adds to the sense that Prince William Harry relations remain deeply strained.

What is Harry doing while Britain watches?

Harry has returned to the UK to commemorate the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games in Birmingham. He founded the sporting competition in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans.

Prince Harry and the Invictus Games: key facts and timeline Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014. The competition is for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans. 2014: The first Invictus Games were held in London.

2016: Orlando hosted the Games.

2017: Toronto hosted the Games.

2018: Sydney hosted the Games.

2022: The Hague hosted the Games after delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

2023: Dusseldorf hosted the Games.

2027: Birmingham is due to host the Games.

His schedule includes many games linked to the games.

The trip has drawn attention for weeks. Much of that interest focused on whether Meghan and the children would join him.

They have not, according to reports. That makes Harry’s latest public appearance in Britain another solo visit.

Prince Harry arrived in the UK this week (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Prediction made over Prince William when he’s king

Elsewhere, predictions have been made about Prince William’s treatment of Harry and Meghan in the future when he becomes king.

Duncan told OK!: “The problem for William lies in that when he becomes king, he’s going to have to rise above – or be seen to rise above – these sorts of things. The family have done very well at dealing with the Harry and Meghan issue so far – their popularity has soared and their policy of not going tit-for-tat has worked. They’ve risen above the tackiness of it.

Prince William and Prince Harry: major public milestones in their rift 2020: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties.

2021: Prince Harry and Meghan gave a televised interview to Oprah Winfrey.

2021: A statue of Diana, Princess of Wales, was unveiled by William and Harry at Kensington Palace.

2022: William and Harry appeared together after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

2022: Both attended the late Queen’s funeral.

2023: Prince Harry’s memoir Spare was published.

2023: Harry attended the Coronation of King Charles III.

“The rift between the brothers has gone on far too long. It is doing damage to the royal family and it will do damage to William as future king. What’s he going to do when he becomes king? Strip his brother of his title? William may have a right to be annoyed with Harry, but that would make him look very petty – and bearing a grudge isn’t a good look for a royal.”

Kensington Palace has been contacted for comment.

Read more: Inside the luxury bolthole Prince Harry could call UK home after losing his room at Buckingham Palace

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