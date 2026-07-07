King Charles and Prince Harry tensions have flared again after a reported Buckingham Palace accommodation dispute.

The Sun has claimed that the king lost patience after Harry allegedly turned down a palace stay, then changed his mind hours later.

A royal aide claimed: “The king was being tested beyond endurance. He wants to be a loving father and grandfather but that was being tested beyond endurance.”

They also said: “He is not willing to be pushed around, nor to indulge a constant state of chaos.”

Prince Harry has been at the centre of drama over his UK visit (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Why did the King Charles and Prince Harry’s stay plan unravel?

The Sun reported that Charles invited Harry to stay at Buckingham Palace weeks earlier.

The invitation reportedly followed 28 days’ notice from the Sussexes about their UK plans.

The Sun said Harry formally rejected the invitation on Saturday morning.

Around the same time, reports said Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet would not join Harry in London because of security concerns.

According to reports, Harry’s team had later that same day changed their position and accepted the officer to stay.

However, it was reportedly too late to make arrangements and to provide staffing. According to reports, Harry was told on Saturday evening that he could not stay.

What is Ravec? Ravec stands for the Royal and VIP Executive Committee. It is the body that decides protective security arrangements for members of the Royal Family and other high-profile public figures in the UK. Prince Harry has challenged decisions about the level of security available to him and his family when visiting Britain. Disputes over security arrangements have been a recurring issue in reports about his UK visits.

Harry’s side says the palace story does not add up

Following the news, Harry’s team spoke out.

His spokesperson said: “I am aware of multiple briefings from Buckingham Palace last week suggesting that the Duke had not accepted the offer of accommodation at a royal residence.”

The spokesman continued: “Following the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) decision not to provide security for his family, the Duke spent last week making alternative security arrangements.”

They added: “Once those were in place, he was able to formally accept the offer of accommodation for himself over the weekend.”

The statement went on: “It is therefore disappointing that the offer has now been withdrawn, with Tuesday’s judgment in the Associated Newspapers Limited case cited as the reason.”

When did King Charles last see Archie and Lilibet? Reports have said King Charles has not seen Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet since Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. The Jubilee celebrations took place in London during a four-day national weekend marking the late Queen’s 70 years on the throne. Harry and Meghan visited the UK for that event with their children. Public discussion about family contact has continued since then during later UK visits by Prince Harry.

It continued: “Buckingham Palace has, however, been aware of that judgment since last Thursday.

“It is therefore unclear why, having formally accepted the accommodation offer, it has now been withdrawn at the last moment.”

As recently reported by ITV News, palace sources had concerns about Prince Harry staying in a royal residence on the day that the judgment is handed down in his long-running High Court case against the Daily Mail publisher.

Harry, along with several celebrity claimants, have sued the publisher over allegations of unlawful information gathering. Associated Newspapers Ltd has strongly rejected the claims.

According to reports, King Charles was “being tested beyond endurance” (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

What happens next in the King Charles and Prince Harry standoff?

Harry is due to spend time in London and Birmingham to promote the Invictus Games this week.

The Sun also said he plans to issue a statement after the outcome of his lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited.

The report added that Charles and Harry could carry out separate London engagements while only half a mile apart.

The wider family picture remains unclear. It is still unknown whether Meghan will join Harry at any point, or whether the king will see Archie and Lilibet.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘misses deadline’ to stay at Buckingham Palace amid UK visit

It’s believed that Charles has not seen the children since Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee in June 2022.

Meghan has not visited the UK since the late queen’s funeral later that year.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

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