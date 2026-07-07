Kate Middleton’s recent hospital visit brought a sweet and funny exchange with a young patient at Evelina London Children’s Hospital in London.

PEOPLE reported that Kate stopped by the hospital on July 6 as patron. She toured new developments meant to improve patient care.

During the outing, 10-year-old cardiac patient Ejran asked her: “Are you the Queen’s daughter?”

Kate answered with a smile. “No, I am Princess of Wales,” she replied.

She then turned the focus back to him: “Very nice to meet you. I’ve come to see the amazing work that is going on here, meet special children, very brave children, like yourself.”

Kate followed with another question: “How long have you been here? A long time?”

Ejran nodded. Kate then met some of his loved ones.

The Princess of Wales visited Evelina London Children’s Hospital this week (Credit: Cover Images)

Why this Kate Middleton hospital visit stood out

The moment felt simple and warm. Kate corrected the mix-up, then praised the boy right away.

PEOPLE noted that she has supported Evelina London Children’s Hospital since her time as the Duchess of Cambridge. She became the hospital’s patron in 2018.

The hospital is expanding services to meet growing demand. Plans also include a future Children’s Cancer Principal Treatment Centre with staff from The Royal Marsden Hospital.

No, I am Princess of Wales.

That connection carries extra meaning for Kate. She received treatment at The Royal Marsden during her own cancer journey.

In March 2024, Kate announced that she was receiving treatment for cancer. She stepped back from royal duties while focusing on her health.

In September 2024, Kate confirmed she had completed her cancer treatment and would continue to focus on her health.

She later shared in January 2025 that she was in remission. Since then, she has gradually returned to public work.

Princess Kate’s long-standing links to children’s hospices Princess Kate has supported children’s hospice charities for more than a decade. In 2011, she became royal patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices shortly after marrying Prince William.

She has carried out visits and public engagements linked to hospice care over the years.

In 2025, she also became patron of Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice in South Wales. Her latest message continues a long-running focus on the care, community support and family services these hospices provide.

What else happened during Kate Middleton’s hospital visit?

The outing included more than one charming moment. Kate and Ejran also talked about his time in the hospital, the friends he had made and the music he enjoys.

They also bonded over Shrek. Kate said: “I like Shrek, my kiddies like Shrek. It’s funny, all the songs and dancing.”

She was referring to her three children with Prince William, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight.

Kate also asked to see a poem Ejran had written. Then she continued the rest of her tour.

Kate’s links to Evelina London and The Royal Marsden Kate became patron of Evelina London Children’s Hospital in 2018.

She has supported the hospital since her years as Duchess of Cambridge.

Evelina London is planning a future Children’s Cancer Principal Treatment Centre.

The project involves staff from The Royal Marsden Hospital.

Kate said in March 2024 that she was receiving cancer treatment.

In January 2025, she said she was in remission.

The visit also came with royal context. Kate became the Princess of Wales in September 2022 after Queen Elizabeth died.

King Charles made his eldest son Prince William the Prince of Wales. The king’s accession also changed his wife’s title to Queen Camilla.

Read more: James Middleton reveals the emotional ‘hospital promise’ he made to Princess Kate amid cancer battle finally came true

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