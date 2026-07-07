Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Mack and Ross’s feud explodes in terrifying fashion when one of them is sent crashing over a balcony in a shocking fight. But will they both make it out alive?

Elsewhere, Robert’s life is also on the line as Serena’s mysterious behaviour raises even more questions. Could her hidden agenda finally be about to come to light?

Here’s everything coming up in Emmerdale next week.

Mack and Ross in a life-threatening situation in Emmerdale spoilers

Mack and Ross are not okay, but will Mack reveal why? (Credit: ITV)

1. Ross suspicious of Mack’s behaviour

Mack knows Ross is the father of baby Leyla, but Ross has no idea Mack has uncovered the truth. Even so, Ross can tell something isn’t right and becomes concerned when Mack asks him to help out on the farm.

Sensing the tension between them, Ross asks Mack whether everything is okay. Mack insists it is…

Mack sends Ross flying over the edge of the balcony in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

2. Ross pushed over the edge

But everything is far from okay, and it isn’t long before the simmering tension boils over. While loading bags from a trailer, Mack and Ross clash on the barn mezzanine.

The confrontation quickly turns dangerous as Ross is sent crashing over the edge, leaving him writhing in agony on the floor below. But will he survive the fall?

Vanessa seeks the truth as Charity tries to survive in Emmerdale spoilers

Vanessa is desperate for answers over Caitlin (Credit: ITV)

3. The police visit Vanessa

DS Reid arrives in the village to question Vanessa about Dr Todd. Vanessa is left shaken when she discovers a serious allegation has been made against her former partner.

Desperate for answers, Vanessa starts asking questions herself. But her focus soon shifts when Mack turns up looking for Charity and asks whether she’s seen her.

Meanwhile, Charity takes a brave first step on her road to recovery by attending a rape victim support group.

Mack is in a bad way in Emmerdale spoilers, but Chas and Charity are determined to keep him quiet (Credit: ITV)

4. Chas and Charity plot

Chas is furious to learn Mack knows the truth about baby Leyla and Ross. Both she and Charity are terrified Sarah could discover what’s happened, so Chas promises to help keep the secret buried.

As they discuss what to do next, Charity comes close to revealing she was raped. But before she can speak, Liam arrives with a very worse-for-wear Mack.

Serena’s secrets exposed in Emmerdale spoilers

Will Robert listen to Moira’s warning? (Credit: ITV)

5. Moira warns Robert

Acting suspiciously, Serena quickly hides her laptop research from Robert and Vanessa. Vanessa is unsettled after noticing Serena has been asking questions about John.

Moira then warns Robert that Serena must never discover the truth about John and his death.

6. Kev’s information rattles Robert

Kev, who has long been convinced he recognises Serena, finally remembers where he knows her from.

He shares the information with Robert, leaving him deeply shaken. But what exactly has Kev uncovered?

Robert is knocked unconscious in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

7. Serena saves Robert and Aaron is suspicious in Emmerdale spoilers

The following day, Robert is struck unconscious by a runaway farm trailer while working in a field.

Serena rushes to his rescue, but Aaron is immediately suspicious that she just happened to be there at exactly the right moment.

Aaron is suspicious of Serena, but what is she hiding? (Credit: ITV)

8. Serena exposed

Aaron and Chas agree to keep a close eye on Serena because neither of them trusts her. Before long, they make a discovery that leaves them completely stunned.

What is Serena’s huge secret?

Gabby’s food issues grow as does Dawn’s jealousy in Emmerdale spoilers

Why doesn’t Dawn want Gabby and Billy together? (Credit: ITV)

9. Dawn irritates Gabby

Gabby is left frustrated when Dawn asks her and Billy to hold off telling the children about their relationship. But is Dawn hiding feelings of jealousy?

Clemmie’s okay with Billy’s new romance, but Dawn is not (Credit: ITV)

10. Clemmie finds out

Billy backs Gabby at the Hide over Laurel’s unhealthy menu. The pair then share a kiss, only for Clemmie to walk in and see everything.

While Clemmie seems surprisingly accepting of the romance, Dawn clearly isn’t coping as well.

Can Gabby get control of her eating fears in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

11. Gabby’s food issues grow

Despite putting on a brave face, it’s obvious Gabby is still struggling with food. Her fears around unhealthy eating become so overwhelming that she refuses to let Thomas attend a friend’s birthday party after seeing the menu.

How much worse will things get?

Lewis hires Kev in Emmerdale spoilers

Has Lewis made a mistake hiring Kev? (Credit: ITV)

12. Lewis gives Kev a chance

Nicola and Ross think they are finally close to solving their Kev problem, although Nicola can’t help feeling guilty for Lewis.

Then Lewis surprises everyone by giving Kev a job in the café. But it isn’t long before he starts wondering if he’s made a huge mistake.

Also in Emmerdale spoilers next week

Caleb and Kerry are certainly in over their heads in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

13. Caleb needs Kerry

Caleb asks Kerry to help Billy with a delivery. But are they getting involved in something far more dangerous than they realise?

14. Noah makes a life change

Frustrated by his lack of work, Noah tells Mack he is applying for jobs abroad. Could he really be preparing to leave the village?

Nicola is not happy! (Credit: ITV)

15. Jimmy annoys Nicola

Jimmy skives off work to play a round of golf with Manpreet. When Nicola finds out, she’s far from impressed.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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