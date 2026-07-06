Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as unconscious Betsy’s rushed hospital as a quest to catch the culprit starts

Coronation Street is set for another dramatic week, with Betsy Swain fighting for her health after collapsing, while Dylan finds himself at the centre of shocking accusations.

Elsewhere, Kit takes a huge step in his relationship with Sarah by getting down on one knee, before making it his mission to keep her out of trouble. Here’s everything coming up on the cobbles next week.

1. Bernie urges Cassie to take control

Tyrone’s golf day with his dad gets off to a disastrous start when he puts his back out.

Elsewhere, Bernie realises Cassie is uncomfortable around Ross. After Cassie admits she is being blackmailed, Bernie encourages her to confront the situation rather than avoid it. Cassie is left wondering whether to take her advice.

Ross later admits he wants to build a relationship with Tyrone, but events soon take an unexpected turn when Tyrone notices something strange between Cassie and Steve and is stunned by what he uncovers.

Later on, Cassie is horrified to discover Ross has spent the night with Tracy at No.1. She tries to warn Tracy that Ross cannot be trusted, but Tracy refuses to listen.

2. Cassie issues another warning in Coronation Street spoilers

Cassie spots Tracy and Ross sharing a kiss in the street before later seeing Ross heading into the Bistro carrying flowers, instantly ruining Tracy’s mood.

Tyrone and Hope both warn Ross to be careful with Tracy, but he refuses to take any notice.

Ross is baffled when Tracy suddenly goes cold on him. Once he explains about the flowers, he tells her he wants to slow things down so he can concentrate on rebuilding things with Tyrone. Afterwards, he warns Cassie to stop meddling.

Meanwhile, after Tyrone orders her to leave, Cassie decides the time has come to tell Steve exactly what has been happening.

3. Joseph’s school fees cause fresh concern

Joseph hurriedly hands Chesney and Gemma his school report before making a quick exit, leaving them surprised to discover he has been falling behind with his homework.

Gemma later tells Bernie that Joseph is struggling to focus because of the chaos at home, prompting Bernie to suggest he studies somewhere quieter at No.7.

Things become even more worrying when Chesney reveals Linda’s holiday rental business has collapsed, meaning she can no longer cover Joseph’s school fees. Although Chesney considers taking out a loan, Bernie is horrified by the idea of the family getting into debt.

Later, Gemma and Chesney reassure Joseph by telling him Linda has managed to find the money after all and his school fees will be paid.

4. Kit proposes to Sarah in Coronation Street spoilers

Kit tells Lisa he has become suspicious after witnessing Gary and Maria arguing, but Lisa reminds him he is no longer working on the case. Maria later confides in Sarah that her marriage is falling apart.

Sarah admits to Gary she feels guilty, but Gary pleads with her to stay quiet, warning that he could end up in prison.

When Sarah gets home, she is surprised to find Kit has prepared a romantic lunch before leaving her speechless by proposing.

Later, Kit warns Sarah that her future could depend on Gary. He tells her to get hold of Gary’s phone so they can remove anything that might land her in trouble.

5. Kit makes a secret move

Kit secretly contacts the man handling Gary’s phone data and instructs him to send any information directly to his personal email.

Meanwhile, back on the Street, DC McLaughlin tells Lisa they are ready to arrest Theo’s killer.

6. Betsy is rushed to hospital

Betsy asks Dylan to teach her how to cook after making a disastrous breakfast, and he shows her how to prepare a bolognese. The pair decide they are going to make their long-distance relationship work.

However, everything changes when an ambulance is called to No.6. Ryan tells Carla he has found Betsy unconscious on the kitchen floor.

At the hospital, Betsy is taken for an MRI scan while a nurse updates a devastated Lisa. Dylan arrives but panics and rushes out after telling Lisa and Carla that Betsy appears to be having a fit, as doctors battle to help her.

7. Dylan is blamed in Coronation Street spoilers

As Betsy recovers, she pleads with Lisa not to blame Dylan for what happened. But, the damage may already have been done. Sean suggests he and Dylan should visit Betsy together, but Dylan refuses, leaving Sean wondering why.

The situation reaches boiling point in the café when Lisa confronts Dylan and blames him for Betsy’s collapse. She later goes to the police station and tells the desk sergeant she wants to report a crime.

Lauren later tells Dylan that Betsy is seriously ill and does not want to see him, leaving him devastated. Sean is then stunned to learn Dylan has been arrested at the precinct, completely unaware Lisa has reported him.

Back at the hospital, Betsy is horrified to discover Lisa has gone to the police. Meanwhile, Lauren refuses to serve Dylan and Sean in The Rovers. Despite the accusations against him, Dylan remains convinced that Brody is the one truly responsible.

8. Christina’s spending is exposed

George and Christina return home to discover Mary holding a flash sale, selling off household items Christina recently bought. Christina is furious, but Mary calmly points out the purchases were made using her card, making them hers to sell.

Later at No.11, Mary continues to challenge Christina over her spending. Christina then checks her phone and sees a notification confirming a package is out for delivery, leaving her sinking with dread.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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