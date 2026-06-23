4 storylines now taking centre stage after Coronation Street’s Theo killer is unveiled

Coronation Street finally revealed Theo Silverton’s killer to viewers last night (Monday, June 22), bringing one of the soap’s biggest recent whodunnit storylines to a dramatic close. Even if the Weatherfield police are none the wiser.

In shocking scenes, Sarah Platt struck Theo over the head with a pole, sending him tumbling from the scaffolding to the ground below. Gary then stepped in to help cover up what had happened.

Now that the truth is finally out, attention can turn to what’s next on the cobbles. And there are four major storylines set to keep viewers talking in the weeks ahead.

Upcoming Coronation Street storylines

Megan’s trial is on the way (Credit: ITV)

1. Megan’s trial

Megan’s trial is edging ever closer, with Will currently struggling to decide whether to face her in court or pre-record his statement instead.

The Driscoll family remain divided over what would be best for him, completely unaware that Will has secretly been communicating with Megan through his games console.

Many viewers are hoping Megan finally faces the consequences of her actions, and prison could be on the cards if the trial goes in the Driscolls’ favour.

But before any verdict is reached, more drama is on the way as Megan’s mum arrives on the scene. Her arrival looks set to cause chaos, but will she stand by her daughter or side with the Driscolls? And when the trial begins next week, will Megan finally get her comeuppance?

Cassie’s leaving soon (Credit: ITV)

2. Explosive exit for Cassie

Cassie Plummer’s departure is also looming, with her exit scenes due to air this summer and promises already being made that they’ll be explosive.

Speaking to Digital Spy about Cassie’s final storyline, Corrie producer Kate Brooks teased: “Tyrone’s dad makes an appearance in the show. Needless to say, he comes with quite a bit of drama. It’s going to cause quite a lot of friction within that family, obviously, with Cassie’s history.

“As you know, Cassie’s leaving us, and so it will contribute to her exit, which is going to be massive and quite explosive. It’ll be full of all the twists and turns that you can come to expect from an exit story.”

Cassie is currently enjoying a relationship with Steve McDonald, but with her exit fast approaching, it remains to be seen whether the couple can avoid the drama heading their way.

More upcoming Coronation Street storylines

Betsy’s set for a big incident (Credit: ITV)

3. Betsy’s ‘life-changing’ incident

Betsy Swain has been celebrating after securing a place at a fashion college in London and has been looking forward to the next chapter of her life.

But those plans could soon be thrown into doubt.

Reports suggest Betsy and Dylan are set to be at the centre of a major coming-of-age storyline, with the Mirror also reporting that Betsy will face a ‘life-changing incident.’

Exactly what happens is being kept firmly under wraps for now, but whatever is coming appears set to have a huge impact on her future and leave her facing some difficult challenges.

Idris and Leanne are forming a romance (Credit: ITV)

4. Leanne and Idris’s romance

Leanne has wasted no time falling for newcomer Idris since he arrived on the Street.

While viewers are still getting to know him, there have already been reasons to be wary. He’s been seen demanding money from a worried lad and appears to be mixed up in some questionable business.

Alya has already warned Leanne not to get too involved with him. But, so far, those concerns seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

With Idris still a mystery in many ways, this is a storyline that could go in several directions. Will Leanne find herself in danger by getting closer to him? Or, could Idris finally be the man who brings her some happiness?

With Theo’s killer now exposed and one major mystery solved, Coronation Street has no shortage of drama lined up. From courtroom showdowns and explosive exits to life-changing twists and risky new romances, there’s plenty still to come on the cobbles.

Read more: Theo’s murderer revealed in Coronation Street as ITVX episode confirms multiple residents involved in death

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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