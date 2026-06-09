Coronation Street’s Cassie Plummer heading for ‘explosive’ farewell as Claire Sweeney wraps up filming

Claire Sweeney has officially wrapped filming her final scenes on Coronation Street after three years playing Cassie Plummer, as her Weatherfield departure moves ever closer.

The actress, who joined the ITV soap in 2023 as Tyrone Dobbs’ mum Cassie, has been at the centre of plenty of drama during her time on the cobbles. Now she is preparing to swap Weatherfield for the stage. She’s landed a major role as Miss Hannigan in the UK tour of Annie.

Cassie’s leaving this summer (Credit: ITV)

Claire Sweeney to leave Coronation Street as Cassie Plummer

Reports earlier this year confirmed Claire’s exit, with Cassie expected to leave the soap this summer. An ITV spokesperson told The Sun: “We wish Claire every success playing Miss Hannigan and congratulate her on being offered a role she has long wanted to play. Cassie will be on the cobbles until the summer during which time she will continue to make her presence felt in Weatherfield leading up to a great exit storyline.”

While exact details of her final scenes remain under wraps, it has already been teased that Cassie will not be going quietly. An ‘explosive’ exit has been planned for the character.

Away from Corrie, Claire’s new role in Annie the Musical will see her take on the iconic Miss Hannigan, a part she has long wanted to play. The touring schedule means she was unable to continue juggling both commitments, making her departure from the soap inevitable.

The UK tour began in May 2026 in Wimbledon and runs through to March 2027. It ends in Leicester, giving fans plenty of chances to see her on stage.

Claire has teased what’s to come (Credit: ITV)

Claire Sweeney confirms emotional final days after ‘explosive’ exit

Speaking after wrapping her final scenes, Claire Sweeney confirmed she has now completed filming. She’s also reflected on an emotional farewell after three years on the soap.

She told Ireland AM: “I can say one word – explosive,” adding that she ‘couldn’t have asked for a better exit storyline.’

Claire also spoke about the close bonds she formed on set, making saying goodbye especially difficult.

She said: “Corrie, because I’ve been there three years, you know Alan Halsall has become part of the family. Simon Gregson, Kate Ford, Elle [Mulvaney], the crew, they’ve all become like family, and it was hard saying goodbye. It was very, very emotional.”

Cassie’s final storyline will see the arrival of Tyrone Dobbs’ father, bringing fresh chaos to the family.

Coronation Street producer Kate Brooks told Digital Spy: “Tyrone’s dad makes an appearance in the show. Needless to say, he comes with quite a bit of drama. It’s going to cause quite a lot of friction within that family, obviously, with Cassie’s history.

“As you know, Cassie’s leaving us, and so it will contribute to her exit, which is going to be massive and quite explosive. It’ll be full of all the twists and turns that you can come to expect from an exit story.”

Claire’s final scenes as Cassie Plummer will air this summer, within the next eight weeks.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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