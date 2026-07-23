Coronation Street spoilers reveal what’s next for Maria and Gary as she threatens to leave him

Coronation Street tonight (Thursday, July 23) saw Maria Connor warn Gary Windass that their marriage might not survive after discovering the truth about his role in covering up Theo Silverton’s murder.

Now she knows Gary helped Sarah Platt hide what happened, Maria fears his actions could destroy their family’s future. And in Coronation Street spoilers, a tense prison visit to Sarah could determine whether there’s any hope left for her marriage.

Gary begged Maria to stay by his side (Credit: ITV)

Maria and Gary’s marriage reaches breaking point in Coronation Street

In tonight’s Weatherfield scenes, Maria continued to confront Gary over helping Sarah cover up Theo’s murder.

She couldn’t understand why he’d risk prison for his ex when Sarah had been in a relationship with a detective who might have been able to help instead.

Later, Maria spoke to Summer about Sarah allowing her to spend time in prison for a crime she hadn’t committed. Summer pointed out that Sarah had children to think about, and suggested most parents would do whatever they could to protect their family.

The conversation gave Maria plenty to think about. She worried that if she was charged with perverting the course of justice after learning Gary’s secret, her own children could lose both parents.

She eventually told Gary she planned to withdraw her statement so the children would only lose him, not her as well.

As Gary pleaded with Maria to stand by him, she wondered if he was still in love with Sarah, believing it was the only explanation for why he’d risk everything for her.

Gary insisted that wasn’t true and told Maria he loved her and couldn’t imagine life without her. But when Maria admitted she felt their marriage was over, Gary was left devastated.

Maria then revealed she’d only decide whether their relationship had a future after visiting Sarah in prison. Until then, Gary would be sleeping on the sofa.

Maria wants the truth from Sarah (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tease Maria’s showdown with Sarah

The fate of Gary and Maria’s marriage now rests on Maria’s prison visit to Sarah.

In Coronation Street spoilers for the next episode, Maria confronts Sarah and is furious after learning exactly how Gary became caught up in Theo’s death. Sarah is then pushed to decide whether to continue protecting Gary or finally reveal the truth about his involvement.

With emotions running high, Maria struggles with the consequences Gary’s actions could have for their family.

The prison visit appears set to leave Maria with even more questions, but will it be the final blow for her marriage to Gary, or can the couple still find a way through?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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