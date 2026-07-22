EastEnders ‘sets up’ Joel Marshall whodunnit as he’s attacked and left for dead

EastEnders fans watching the latest iPlayer episode today (Wednesday, July 22) saw Amy, Avani and their friends’ revenge plan against Joel Marshall take a shocking turn.

The group had invited Joel to a party in a bid to make him believe they were ready to move on from everything that had happened.

However, behind the scenes, the teens had a very different idea in mind and decided to teach Joel a lesson.

The teens hatched a plan (Credit: BBC)

Avani and Amy plotted against Joel in iPlayer release

In Walford, Amy and Avani arranged a gathering in the park with their friends, but Amy was left questioning where Lily’s loyalties really stood.

However, she soon managed to get some important information about Joel’s time in young offenders, giving the teens even more reason to target him.

The group then decided to invite Joel along, with Amy and Lily reaching out to him and insisting they just wanted to put everything behind them.

After some reassurance that it wasn’t a set-up, Joel agreed to attend.

At first, the gathering appeared to be calm. Avani made it clear to Joel that they would never be friends, but then handed him a drink and claimed she was willing to draw a line under the past.

Joel attempted to apologise, but Avani was left furious when she discovered he was planning to move into a flat in Walford. She quickly headed off with Amy to carry on with their plan.

Joel was in a bad way (Credit: BBC)

Joel attacked and left for dead

Amy, Avani, Nugget, Denzel, Lily, Ricky and Barney then gathered together as they decided to take matters further.

The teens pinned Joel down and tied him to an outhouse while pouring liquid over him and filming what was happening. Avani watched on, clearly uncomfortable with how far things had gone.

As the group continued their party, Avani and Denzel later returned after the others had left. Amy questioned where they had been, but neither of them gave an answer.

Will then arrived and saw the video, becoming concerned about how long Joel had been left tied up.

When the teens went back after 45 minutes to free him, Joel had already escaped. As only the group knew the combination, someone must have returned to let him go.

Will soon found Joel’s phone nearby, leaving everyone searching for him.

They eventually discovered Joel lying unconscious close by with a serious head wound.

With Joel left in such a terrible state, who went back and attacked him? And could this have deadly consequences?

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs weeknights on BBC One at 7.30pm.