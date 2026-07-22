Sharon Osbourne reveals Ozzy’s one wish for fans as she marks a year since his death

Sharon Osbourne has shared the one thing she wants fans to do as she marks a year since her husband Ozzy’s death.

Her message was simple and pure Ozzy. Turn the music up and remember him the way he lived.

Speaking to the BBC, Sharon said: “As Ozzy would say, ‘when you want to remember me, just yank up the music really loud, as loud as you can get it, and just head bang,”

She also revealed how she hopes people will think of him. Sharon said she wants fans to remember Ozzy as “funny and charismatic and real”.

Sharon Osbourne Ozzy tribute had one very clear message

The anniversary has brought a wave of emotion for fans. Sharon still kept the tribute true to his spirit.

Ozzy died aged 76 on this day last year (22 July) after a series of health problems. He had also lived with Parkinson’s after his 2019 diagnosis.

Sharon and Ozzy were married 43 years (Credit: Broadimage / Shutterstock)

Before his death, he gave one final performance with Black Sabbath. He took to the stage at the band’s farewell Back to the Beginning gig at Villa Park.

Ozzy Osbourne’s final Black Sabbath performance at Villa Park Ozzy Osbourne made his final live appearance with Black Sabbath at the Back to the Beginning farewell show at Villa Park in Birmingham. The concert marked a return to the city closely linked to Black Sabbath’s origins.

It was presented as a farewell performance for the band.

Ozzy’s appearance came after years of health problems, including Parkinson’s.

Villa Park and Birmingham were central to the event’s significance because of Ozzy’s long connection to the city.

That final appearance makes Sharon’s words hit even harder. Even in grief, she kept the focus on his energy and humour.

Why Birmingham still means everything to Sharon and Ozzy

Sharon also spoke warmly about Birmingham as the city prepares to honour him with an Ozzy Day celebration. For her, there was never any doubt about where it should happen.

She said: “This is the home of metal.”

Sharon added: “It’s Ozzy’s home, it’s where he was born, what he loved, and [Ozzy Day] wouldn’t work anywhere else. He loved this city, he loved its people. He was proud of being a Brummie, and that’s it.”

She then explained why the city still means so much to the whole family. Sharon said: “I can’t forget what Birmingham did for Ozzy, its such a huge part of my kids and me, and it’s who my husband is, what he is, what he will always be.”

The celebration includes specially commissioned films and live music. Fans can also see a specially dressed Ozzy the bull and get free commemorative polaroids.

What is Ozzy Day in Birmingham? Ozzy Day is a Birmingham celebration honouring Ozzy Osbourne’s life and connection to the city. The event includes specially commissioned films and live music.

A specially dressed Ozzy the bull forms part of the celebration.

Free commemorative polaroids are also included.

The exhibition Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero is part of the programme at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery.

Sharon Osbourne said Birmingham was the only place where the celebration felt right because it was Ozzy’s home city.

An exhibition called Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero also forms part of the event at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery. Sharon said she hopes Ozzy Day continues in future.

Fans know exactly how to honour Black Sabbath star now

Online, fans quickly rallied around Sharon as the anniversary landed. Many sent messages of love and support.

One wrote: “Sending love to you, Sharon, and the kids. Can’t believe it’s a year,” while another said: “Sharon, you’re such a wonderful soul. Ozzy is on your side always and in your heart. He would never be forgotten; we all miss him so much. I love you so much.

“I pray every day for you and your family.”

Sharon’s message could not be clearer. If fans want to honour Ozzy, they should do it his way, with the volume up and the music blasting.

Read more: Kelly Osbourne’s heartbreaking message on what would have been Ozzy and Sharon’s wedding anniversary

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