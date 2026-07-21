Platt and Windass feud explodes in Coronation Street spoilers as Kit urges Sarah to accuse Gary of initiating Theo’s murder cover-up

Coronation Street tonight (Tuesday, July 21), saw Kit Green reveal to Sarah Platt that she is set to be charged with Theo’s murder.

As Sarah fights to clear her name, Kit urged her to tell the truth in court and make it appear that she acted in self defence. However, he also encouraged her to suggest that Gary Windass was the one who started the cover-up.

Now, spoilers have confirmed that the fallout from the murder case will cause a major rift between the Platts and Windasses.

Sarah will be charged (Credit: ITV)

Sarah faces being charged in Coronation Street

In Weatherfield, Bethany and Kit attempted to calm Harry down after Sarah’s arrest. She assured him that she would only be gone for a few hours.

However, things quickly became more serious. Kit discovered the reality of the situation at work. Lisa informed him that Sarah would be charged, while Kit himself was also under suspicion as some of the team believed he had helped her hide the truth about Theo’s murder.

Kit was shocked that Lisa could think he would ever cover up a murder. When she questioned him about trying to get hold of Sarah’s clothes, he claimed he was only attempting to help Sarah find out who had attacked her.

During her interview, Sarah tried to suggest that the person who attacked her was also responsible for Theo’s death. But rather than helping her case, the explanation only made her appear more suspicious.

Elsewhere, Maria admitted her worries to Gary. She feared that the police would soon come after him. She questioned whether he had been involved in the murder. But, Gary insisted it was better if she didn’t know the details.

Later, Sarah received a prison visit from Kit after he managed to arrange access. He broke the news that she was going to be charged. He warned that she would likely be refused bail, leaving her waiting for trial behind bars.

Kit encouraged Sarah to be truthful in court. He believed she could make the situation look like self defence and potentially return home.

However, he didn’t want Sarah to reveal everything. Instead, he wanted her to shift the blame onto Gary. She could make it appear that he was the person who began covering up the murder.

Maria pays Sarah a visit (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers reveal Platt and Windass feud

With Maria fearing Gary could face the consequences for Sarah’s actions, she soon turns her anger towards her long-time friend David Platt.

The two families find themselves at war as they clash over Theo’s murder case, with neither side willing to back down.

Gary’s version of events begins to unravel when Maria discovers a photo that appears to show he was not where he claimed to be on the night Theo died.

As the questions pile up, Gary is forced to defend himself and risks damaging Maria’s trust. She later visits Sarah in prison, furious that Gary has been dragged into the aftermath of the murder.

Maria demands that Sarah finally tells the truth about what really happened, but will Sarah protect Gary or expose his role in the cover-up?

The situation continues to weigh heavily on Maria as she worries about what Gary’s actions could mean for their family.

After waking up with a hangover, Gary encourages Maria to take the day off and spend time with him. But when David accuses her of skiving, Maria stands firm and insists Sarah is exactly where she belongs before walking away.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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