Who plays Linda’s new love interest Clive in EastEnders? Meet Casualty actor Jason Durr

EastEnders welcomed a brand new face to Walford tonight (Tuesday, July 21), as Jason Durr made his debut as Clive – Ian Beale’s council contact who soon found himself hitting it off with Linda Carter.

While Clive initially met Linda to discuss her desperate bid to save the community centre, it wasn’t long before viewers spotted a spark between them. And if the actor looks familiar, there’s a very good reason why.

Clive joined the soap tonight (Credit: BBC)

Linda meets Clive in EastEnders

In tonight’s episode, Linda Carter admitted to Ian Beale that her attempt to organise a pole dancing class for her recovery group had gone badly wrong.

Desperate to keep the community centre open because of the support it provides, Linda feared she was running out of options.

Ian suggested she speak to his contact Clive, who had connections within the council’s planning department, although he couldn’t resist warning her that Clive was ‘really boring.’

However, Linda Carter was surprised when she finally met him, joking that she had expected someone much more like Ian because, after all, ‘there’s only one Ian Beale.’

As they chatted, Linda thanked Clive for making time to see her, assuming he must be busy with his family. Clive revealed he has a daughter called Millie but sadly lost his wife.

He advised Linda to invite the council leadership team to a lively event at the community centre. They could then witness her passion for the project first-hand. Before leaving, Clive handed Linda his personal phone number in case she needed anything.

Who plays Clive in EastEnders?

Clive is played by 58-year-old actor Jason Durr.

Born in Singapore before later moving to the UK, Jason is best known to many soap and drama fans for playing David Hide in Casualty between 2016 and 2023.

Jason was in Casualty for seven years (Credit: BBC)

Jason Durr’s Casualty role

Jason joined Casualty in 2016 as emergency department nurse David Hide.

During his seven years in Holby City, David featured in several major storylines, including an exploration of his bipolar disorder.

The character also faced heartbreaking moments involving his son Ollie’s school shooting and later his death following a cardiac arrest.

David eventually resigned from the hospital in 2023 after the death of his close friend and colleague Robyn Miller. He blamed it on the hospital’s leadership team for what had happened.

What else has Jason Durr been in?

Away from Casualty, Jason is also well known for playing PC Mike Bradley in Heartbeat, appearing in 128 episodes.

He has also starred in Holby City, Shakespeare and Hathaway: Private Investigators and Midsomer Murders.

Is Jason Durr married? Does he have children?

Jason has been married twice. His first marriage was to Jeanine Durr between 1995 and 2000.

He is now married to actress Kate Charman, who has appeared in Galleria, Eyes Wide Shut and Scandal.

The couple married in 2004 and have three children together: Blossom Durr and twins Felix and Velvet Durr.

Linda and Clive hit it off (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for Clive in EastEnders?

Upcoming EastEnders spoilers suggest Linda and Clive’s connection is only just beginning.

Their romance starts to blossom as the attraction between them becomes impossible to ignore, with Clive offering to help Linda save the community centre. Elaine soon spots what’s happening and decides to play matchmaker.

Kat and Sharon also notice the pair enjoying lunch together in The Vic, teasing Linda about her growing feelings before she agrees to another date with Clive.

But while Linda’s love life appears to be looking up, Elaine accidentally lets slip a bombshell that leaves Sharon reeling, sending her to Phil in search of answers.

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs weeknights on BBC One at 7.30pm.