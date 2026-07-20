EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Ian fights for his freedom

Ian is left waiting to discover his fate next week as he makes one final plea to Chelsea to do the right thing.

Meanwhile, Gray finds himself at the centre of more prison trouble as chaos breaks out behind bars.

Here’s everything coming up in EastEnders spoilers next week.

1. Ian prepares for court in EastEnders spoilers

Ian tries to enjoy what could be his final moments of freedom, with his friends and family gathering around him ahead of his court appearance.

As the Beales get ready to face the day, Ian’s lawyer arrives with an update that offers a small ray of hope.

Feeling more confident and taking a risk despite his bail conditions, Ian tracks down Chelsea and begs her to help him. However, Chelsea refuses to change her mind and tells him to leave her alone.

2. Ian awaits the verdict in EastEnders spoilers

Consumed by guilt, Chelsea eventually admits the truth to Kim and decides she needs to make things right. She calls Ian with a last-minute promise that she will support him in court.

But her plan quickly runs into problems, with Chelsea and Kim facing delays on their journey.

As the judge prepares to announce the verdict, Ian is left anxiously waiting and hoping Chelsea arrives in time.

3. Chelsea gives in to Sheila’s demands

Chelsea’s decisions leave Sheila questioning whether she can truly trust her, which only helps Gray as he continues with his manipulation.

When Sheila confronts Chelsea, she realises she has little choice but to allow her to see Jordan. Chelsea and Kim then visit Denise, where Chelsea finally reveals her role in Jordan’s accident, leaving Denise shocked.

Back in Walford, Chelsea decides honesty is the only option and tells Jordan the truth about Sheila. She agrees to allow Sheila more time with him, despite concerns from those around them.

4. Prison chaos for Gray

Chelsea breaks down as she admits to Sheila that she feels partly responsible for Jordan’s accident.

However, things take a worrying turn when Sheila later shares the news with Gray, whose unexpected response leaves her feeling unsettled.

Meanwhile, trouble erupts in the prison, giving Gray a new opportunity as he quietly begins putting a plan into action.

5. George is challenged over his decision

Someone from George’s past questions his choice not to let Eddie be buried alongside Gloria.

As George struggles with his issues involving Nicola, Elaine tries to support him, but a misunderstanding between them soon leads to another argument.

Phil attempts to help resolve the tension between Nicola and George, but Nicola refuses to back down. Later, George visits Gloria’s grave, overwhelmed by guilt.

Worried about him, Nicola asks Harry for help and they take George to Harry’s Barn. As Nicola tries to understand the reasons behind his guilt, she shares more about her own past, creating an emotional moment between them.

6. Sharon demands answers from Phil in EastEnders spoilers

At The Vic, Kat and Sharon catch up while noticing Linda enjoying lunch with Clive.

As Linda gets everyone involved in her plans for the community centre, the women tease her about her new companion. Later, Linda agrees to see Clive again.

Elaine and Sharon watch as the pair continue to flirt, but a comment from Elaine leaves Sharon stunned. Unable to ignore what she has heard, Sharon goes straight to Phil and demands answers.

7. Eve and Suki come face-to-face with Nicola

Still struggling after everything that has happened, Nicola later crosses paths with Suki and Eve, and tensions quickly rise.

Later, Eve and Jean find George drunk on a bench. Determined not to leave him alone, Eve stays with him, and the pair begin opening up about the struggles they are both facing.

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs weeknights on BBC One at 7.30pm.