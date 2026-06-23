Today’s EastEnders saw Sheila take another step into Chelsea and Jordan’s lives after being welcomed into their home, but viewers are convinced there’s a much bigger twist on the horizon involving Gray, and Denise’s devastating cancer diagnosis could be at the centre of it.

Chelsea met Sheila for the first time last week (Credit: BBC)

Sheila got closer to Jordan and Chelsea

After calling Karen Taylor to find out more about Sheila and her relationship with grandson Gray in yesterday’s episode, Chelsea’s world was rocked once again when Jack admitted no one in the family was a stem cell match for Denise.

Chelsea went to the cafe to clear her head. There she bumped into Sheila and ended up softening towards her. She then even invited her to come and meet Jordan.

Today’s episode sees Jordan meet Sheila for the first time. They bonded instantly over the racing car set that she bought for him.

While Chelsea still had her reservations about welcoming someone from Gray’s family into her son’s life, she justified her actions by telling Libby that it must be okay as Karen hadn’t called her back.

However, what she didn’t realise is that Karen called her back yesterday, but she missed it.

Sheila met Jordan for the first time today (Credit: BBC)

Will Gray save Denise in EastEnders?

Chelsea is juggling feeling guilty about Sheila and the money she has given them. She’s heartbroken about Denise’s cancer. And overwhelmed about how much care Jordan will need in the immediate future. But fans are convinced this is only the beginning of her troubles.

With the mention of stem cell transplants and Sheila meeting Jordan on the same day on screen, fans are convinced that Gray’s return is going to have something to do with Denise’s cancer. Some have even suggested he could be the stem cell match she needs.

At the moment, Denise is in the dark about Sheila being in Chelsea and Jordan’s life. And, she would be fuming if she knew. But what if he is the one to potentially save her life, giving him a hold over the family forever?

Fans think Gray could be the one to save Denise (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans cast their predictions for Gray and his return

“You just know Gray is going to be a stem cell match for Denise, don’t you?” stated one fan on social media.

Another agreed: “It can’t be a coincidence that Gray is coming back just as Denise potentially needs a stem cell transplant.”

While someone else commented: “Imagine the twist if no one is a match for Denise – apart from evil Gray!”

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