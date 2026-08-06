Where you’ve seen Coronation Street newcomer Nathan Sussex before as Tim’s cousin Richie arrives for explosive storyline

Coronation Street has welcomed Tim Metcalfe’s cousin Richie to Weatherfield, with actor Nathan Sussex making his debut in a major new storyline. But while Richie is new to the cobbles, viewers may already recognise the actor from one of soap’s most memorable villains.

Richie’s arrival is set to turn Tim and Sally’s lives upside down after he quickly becomes caught up in a murder investigation.

So, who is Nathan Sussex, and what can Coronation Street fans expect from Richie’s storyline?

A huge storyline kicks off tonight (Credit: ITV)

Nathan Sussex makes Coronation Street debut

Earlier this year, Coronation Street executive producer Kate Brooks teased a “massive story” for Tim and Sally, and it all begins in tonight’s episode.

Tim is surprised when he meets his cousin Richie while out on a job, having not seen him for years. It isn’t long before Richie is introduced to Tim’s friends and joins them for a lads’ night together.

Later, Richie opens up to Tim about the difficulties in his marriage, prompting Tim to offer him a place to stay.

Richie is played by Nathan Sussex, who has appeared in a number of well-known TV dramas throughout his career.

His previous credits include It’s A Sin, Casualty, Doctors and Doctor Who. However, many soap fans will know him best from his time in Hollyoaks.

Nathan won a British Soap Award for his villainous character (Credit: Shutterstock)

Who did Nathan Sussex play in Hollyoaks?

Nathan appeared in Hollyoaks between January 2018 and January 2019 as Buster Smith.

Buster was first introduced as a respected football coach before being revealed as the groomer and abuser of Ollie Morgan in one of the Channel 4 soap’s biggest storylines.

Over the course of the storyline, viewers were gripped. But the harrowing scenes proved what an incredible actor Nathan is, and he was rewarded big.

The performance earned Nathan widespread praise, and he went on to win the British Soap Award for Villain of the Year in 2019.

With Richie now at the centre of another major storyline, Nathan is no stranger to taking on dramatic roles.

Tim finds a murder scene at Richie’s house (Credit: ITV)

Richie’s upcoming explosive storyline

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Tim is left horrified when he visits Richie and discovers the aftermath of a murder.

Richie is soon charged with murder, leaving Tim and Sally to take in his daughter, Lucy.

The couple quickly struggle to cope as Lucy tries to come to terms with everything that has happened, leaving Tim and Sally facing one of the biggest challenges of their relationship.

Speaking previously about the storyline, Kate Brooks said: “It’s a bit of a curveball. And it comes from slightly left field. But it absolutely upends their lives. It’s how they navigate that situation going forward.”

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