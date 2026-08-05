Emmerdale drops major death ‘clue’ in Jimmy King’s storyline as fans convinced it’s happening ‘soon’

Emmerdale fans are becoming increasingly convinced Jimmy King’s reported death is fast approaching after spotting what they think are several emotional clues in recent episodes.

Reports previously claimed Nick Miles, who has played Jimmy for 22 years, will leave the ITV soap later this year, with the character reportedly set to die in dramatic scenes.

While Emmerdale has not commented on the speculation, the recent focus on Jimmy and Nicola’s relationship has left many viewers fearing the soap is quietly setting up an emotional goodbye.

The couple feared for their marriage (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy and Nicola have been looking to their future

This week, Jimmy and Nicola realised their marriage had lost some of its spark, prompting Jimmy to organise a date night. However, things didn’t exactly go to plan when his big idea turned out to be a trip to the pub.

During the conversation, Jimmy asked Nicola where she would like to go on their date, with Nicola jokingly replying: “Heaven.”

On its own, the comment might not have raised eyebrows. But with reports suggesting Jimmy’s time on the soap could be coming to an end, some viewers think it could be another hint about what’s ahead.

Later, Nicola discovered a necklace hidden in Jimmy’s golf bag and immediately assumed it was for another woman, believing Jimmy would never surprise her with such a thoughtful gift.

In Wednesday’s (August 5) episode, Jimmy finally revealed the truth, explaining the necklace was for Nicola as he tried to make amends. He also shared his hopes of taking semi-retirement in a few years so they could spend more time together.

Nicola thought Jimmy was cheating on her (Credit: ITV)

Fans fear Jimmy’s death is ‘very soon’

The renewed attention on Jimmy and Nicola’s marriage, coupled with Jimmy talking about retirement and their future together, has convinced many Emmerdale fans that his reported death could be drawing closer.

Taking to Reddit after the episode aired, one viewer wrote: “So just watched tonight’s episode. With Jimmy talking about semi retirement, his death must be so soon. The show has been really dropping quite a few clues over the last few eps that he’s about to die.”

Another agreed: “Yes, it’s gearing up for him to want to retire and play golf and spend time with Nico. It’s going to be so sad.”

Fans on X also shared their concerns.

One wrote: “Jimmy and Nicola actually getting some decent material but only because he’s about to die.”

“One of those ominous soap scenes with Jimmy and Nicola tonight,” another commented.

An upset viewer added: “The fact we are about to lose Jimmy (and therefore the last King brother) before 2026 ends does not bear thinking about.”

Whether Jimmy’s reported exit really is just around the corner remains to be seen. But with Sadie King’s expected return also on the horizon, the coming months look set to be dramatic for the King family.

Read more: Major Emmerdale character exits after 17 years