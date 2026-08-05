Jamie Oliver’s eldest daughter Poppy Honey is getting married following a sunset proposal on the beach.

The 24-year-old became engaged to her boyfriend of five years, Ben, with proud mum Jools Oliver revealing the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday (Aug 5).

Pictures shared by Jools showed Ben down on one knee as the sun set behind the couple. Poppy was also seen displaying her engagement ring, while another family photograph captured the celebrations with Jamie and Jools.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver)

Jools Oliver shares Poppy’s engagement news

Alongside the pictures, Jools wrote: “Probably one of my favourite reels so far. Our first baby Poppy Honey is getting married.

“We are so excited, proud and happy. Ben we all adore you.”

Jools also recalled moving Poppy into her second university home and noticing that she appeared distracted by the young man who had moved in next door. Five years on, she described Ben as her daughter’s soulmate and said the family was excited for their next chapter.

Jamie shared his own message on his Instagram Story, congratulating Poppy and Ben and calling their engagement “a wonderful moment”.

Jools’ eldest daughter is engaged (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How did Poppy and Ben meet?

Their relationship began when they were neighbours at university. Once their studies were over, the couple spent time travelling around Australia.

Jamie discussed their trip in 2024, when he revealed that Poppy had returned after spending months away with Ben and surprised Jools, who had not known her daughter was coming home.

Poppy is the eldest of Jamie and Jools’ five children. The couple are also parents to Daisy Boo, 23, Petal Blossom, 17, Buddy Bear, 15, and River Rocket, nine.

The engagement comes during another celebratory year for the family. Jamie marked his 26th wedding anniversary with Jools in June by sharing throwback photographs and describing her as his rock.

Jamie and Jools married in 2000. They renewed their vows in the Maldives in 2023 before holding another renewal ceremony in Las Vegas the following year.

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