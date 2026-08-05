A Place In The Sun presenter Laura Hamilton has told critics “don’t follow me then” after her light-hearted bikini gardening video sparked a backlash from some social media users.

Laura’s clothes have got people talking before, with an A Place In The Sun outfit leaving viewers distracted. This time, however, she was defending her decision to show fans more of her personality away from the property programme.

Laura said she does not argue with people who leave negative remarks. Instead, she blocks or deletes their comments and gives her attention to the supportive responses.

She told the Daily Star: “The majority of people are very positive, but then you always get the negative Nancy’s that are like, ‘Oh, your kids must be so proud of you’ and you’re like, ‘Don’t follow me then’.”

Laura Hamilton has hit back at critics (Credit: Shutterstock)

What sparked the complaints?

The Instagram video showed Laura dressed in a bikini and wellies as she danced and tackled jobs around the garden, including cutting back hedges and clearing up.

She captioned the post: “Trimming my bush… the glamorous side of gardening. Bikini, tractor, sunshine and a bit of hard work, what more could you ask for?”

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Daily Star, Laura said a member of her team later told her that somebody had emailed to say they were unfollowing. According to Laura, the person had wanted updates about her Mallorca renovation but felt she was now “messing around and being silly”.

Laura said she told her colleague not to respond. She added: “Somebody actually took the time to send that email. And I was like, ‘You know what, don’t even bother responding. Don’t even give them the time of day.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAURA HAMILTON (@laurahamiltontv)

Laura Hamilton on balancing fun with property expertise

Laura insisted that sharing a joke online does not diminish her professional experience.

She explained: “I’ve been doing property since I was 19 and you want to make sure that you come across in a serious way and people take you seriously with what you’re putting out there. But equally, I don’t want to take away from the fact of who I am. And, you know, I have got a fun side to my personality and it’s finding that balance.”

Read more: A Place In The Sun star Laura Hamilton ‘devastated’ following heartbreaking death: ‘It’s very sad’

The presenter added that she still knows her stuff.

Alongside A Place In The Sun, Laura has launched a YouTube channel covering property advice, renovations, interior design and buying, selling and investing in homes in the UK and overseas.

She is also preparing to launch her Laura Hamilton Home brand through her website and in shops.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.