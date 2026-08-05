Former This Morning host Holly Willoughby has summed up her life away from a relentless TV schedule with one memorable description: “half woman-half mattress”.

The presenter shared the joke during an appearance on the Bottom’s Up! podcast with Alan Carr and Lee Peart, where she discussed discovering a much lazier side to herself.

Her comments come after she returned to the spotlight with her YouTube series Together, having left This Morning in October 2023 following 14 years on the ITV programme.

Holly opened up about her TV exit (Credit: Holly Willoughby Together / YouTube)

Holly Willoughby on life after her busy schedule on This Morning

Discussing the change of pace, Holly said: “Well, what I discovered was once I stopped working was that I am so lazy.”

She added: “For somebody who worked a lot and was really busy and people were like ‘I don’t know how you do it, how do you keep so many plates spinning?’

“I was like, wow, I’m literally half woman-half mattress. I adapted like that.”

Holly continued to poke fun at herself, joking that even turning up to record the podcast had required some effort.

“Just being here is hard. I’m here for the drinks, let’s be honest,” she teased.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly shares her unusual hangover menu

Holly also revealed that her preferred way of dealing with a hangover is to eat throughout the day.

She said her menu could include a fry-up before moving on to “picky bits” such as Scotch eggs, pork pies and snacks from Marks & Spencer.

One more unusual favourite involves combining a pork scratching with a plastic cheese slice. She explained that she folds the cheese around the scratching “like a little wonton”.

The conversation later turned to wine, with Holly describing herself as a “basic [bleep]” while revealing that she enjoys a soft Merlot. When Alan suggested Echo Falls, she replied: “Oh yeah, I like an Echo Falls.”

Holly’s return with Together

Holly launched Together last month, with actor Stanley Tucci appearing in the first episode. The pair cooked a pasta dish and chatted over drinks.

The programme received mixed reviews from critics. The Telegraph awarded it one star, while The Guardian gave it three stars.

Further episodes are set to feature Holly’s friends Nicole Appleton and Emma Bunton, as well as Katherine Ryan and Joanne McNally.

Read more: Holly Willoughby packs on the PDA in rare affectionate photo with husband: ‘I love you!’

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