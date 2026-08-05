Katie Price stunned Olivia Attwood as she revealed she believes she has personally spent around £40,000 on cosmetic surgery over the years.

The reality star made the admission during Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection, as Olivia explored the relationship between celebrities and cosmetic procedures. She questioned Katie about the treatments she had paid for herself, as well as the work she had received for free.

Katie also admitted she now keeps some planned procedures away from her family, after years of them trying to persuade her not to go ahead. Their concerns have previously played out on screen, including when her son Junior Andre reacted to the results of one of her breast augmentations.

Katie opened up to Olivia Attwood (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price reveals £40k surgery spend on Olivia Attwood show

When Olivia asked Katie how much she had spent herself on surgery, Katie replied: “I’ve probably paid £40,000 in all for surgery.”

Olivia was visibly surprised by the figure, asking: “In total? Is that it?”

Katie said she had lost count of how many breast enhancement procedures she had undergone, revealing she first had surgery when she was just 18.

However, she said she now believes people should wait before making similar decisions. Katie explained: “I don’t think anyone should have anything done until they’re 21.”

She also reflected on having liposuction in the past, recalling how the bruising left her legs “navy blue” and describing the experience as extremely painful. Olivia suggested the techniques used at the time would have been particularly harsh.

Olivia was left stunned (Credit: ITV)

Katie says she listens to surgeons now

Talking about her family’s reaction to her cosmetic choices, Katie said she had heard the same concerns for years but still wanted to make her own decisions.

She said: “Everyone, everyone for 30 years it’s, ‘Katie you don’t need this, you don’t need that’. But if I want to do it, I’m doing it, that’s just the way it is.”

However, Katie admitted her approach has changed over time. She explained that she now takes advice from surgeons more seriously rather than always pushing for the exact results she initially wanted.

She said: “I do listen to surgeons now. If every surgeon had done what I wanted, I would look more like a freak of nature. I don’t want to look freaky.”

Katie reflects on reasons behind procedures

During the conversation, Katie also opened up about why she has continued to have cosmetic surgery.

She suggested there could be a link to relationships with men in her life, agreeing when Olivia raised the idea that past relationships and a search for validation may have played a role.

Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection airs on Tuesdays at 9pm on ITV2, with the series also available to stream on ITVX.

Read more: Katie Price shares five-word statement after CBB co-star Alicia Douvall gets married

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