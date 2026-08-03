Traitors winner Harry Clark ‘steps in’ to replace Chris Ramsey in Celebrity Gladiators

Celebrity Gladiators reportedly had to make a last minute change during filming after comedian Chris Ramsey picked up an injury.

Chris was announced as part of the Celebrity Gladiators 2026 line up alongside AJ Odudu, George Clarke and Sara Pascoe.

However, reports claim a hamstring injury meant he was unable to take part in one event and Traitors winner Harry Clark stepped in instead.

Chris Ramsey was ‘replaced’ by Harry Clark while filming Celebrity Gladiators 2026 (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Gladiators 2026: Harry Clark ‘enters the arena’

According to The Sun, Harry was called into action after Chris was forced to miss the Unleashed event during filming. Harry won The Traitors in 2024.

Audience members at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena were reportedly thrilled by the surprise appearance, despite Harry entering with a bandaged hand.

The report claims Harry’s injury was not linked to Gladiators training. Instead, he is said to have hurt himself while making a cup of tea.

Standby contenders have stepped in before during Gladiators after injuries interrupted events.

That happened during Gladiators in 2024 when Chung Leung suffered a leg injury in the semi final during Powerball. Matt Jones, who Chung had previously beaten, returned to complete the remaining events.

Chris is only reported to have missed Unleashed. He is said to have returned for the rest of the competition.

TVGuide contacted the BBC, but a spokesperson declined to comment.

Celebrity Gladiators is returning later this year (Credit: BBC)

When will Celebrity Gladiators 2026 air?

Bradley Walsh and Barney Walsh return as hosts for the latest Celebrity Gladiators special.

The BBC has not yet confirmed an air date. However, the previous two celebrity editions both aired over Christmas, so viewers can likely expect the special to arrive this December.

The main Gladiators series usually follows in the New Year.

We are ready to see the Gladiators back in action.

Read more: Loose Women’s Sue Cleaver and singer Una Healy among final contestants announced for Celebrity MasterChef 2026