Strictly in fresh shake-up as Ellie Taylor to ‘become new It Takes Two host’ following Fleur East ‘axe’

Ellie Taylor is reportedly heading back to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom – this time as the new presenter of spin-off show It Takes Two.

The comedian, who previously competed on the BBC dance contest, is believed to have signed a deal as part of a major overhaul behind the scenes. The reports come after claims that Fleur East had been dropped from It Takes Two ahead of the 2026 series.

The BBC has yet to confirm the speculation. A Strictly spokesperson told ED: “We don’t comment on speculation.”

Why Ellie Taylor is reportedly being lined up for It Takes Two

According to The Sun, show bosses believe Ellie would inject fresh life into the companion programme.

An unnamed source claimed she proved popular with audiences during her 2022 stint on Strictly, while her personality also impressed senior figures on the production team. The source alleged that producers felt It Takes Two was ready for a significant refresh.

Ellie competed alongside professional partner Johannes Radebe in 2022, with the pair finishing in seventh place.

The report also claimed she was considered during discussions over replacements for Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman on the main series. Those presenting roles eventually went to Johannes, Emma Willis and Josh Widdicombe.

Although she reportedly missed out on that opportunity, Ellie is said to have remained firmly on producers’ radar and has now been lined up to front It Takes Two.

Ellie previously admitted she would host the show (Credit: BBC)

Ellie has already admitted she’d love a Strictly presenting role

Long before the latest reports emerged, Ellie had openly spoken about her desire to present the hit BBC show.

Speaking to the Mirror last November, she said: “I don’t think there is anyone in light entertainment who’d say no. It’ll be such an honour for whoever gets those jobs.”

She also joked that she’d happily transform her look if it helped secure the role.

“I’ll happily cut myself a fringe if they need me to. Or dye my hair blonde. Whatever it takes, I’ll do it,” Ellie added.

She also revealed she had stayed in touch with Johannes following their time together on the dancefloor.

What has the BBC said?

The speculation comes after Janette Manrara’s confirmed exit from the Strictly franchise, with both the main show and It Takes Two undergoing significant changes ahead of the new series.

For now, however, Ellie’s reported appointment remains unconfirmed, with the BBC declining to comment publicly on the claims. Fans will have to wait until the broadcaster officially unveils its plans for the upcoming series.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!