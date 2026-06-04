Janette Manrara confirms Strictly exit as fans express sadness

Janette Manrara has opened up about her exit from Strictly spin-off show, It Takes Two.

The dancer shot to fame when she joined the glitzy BBC One dancing show back in 2013. After eight years though, Janette quit as a dancer, before becoming co-host of It Takes Two in 2021. Fleur East then joined the It Takes Two family in 2023.

But now, amid major changes on the programme, Janette has confirmed she is “no longer a part” of the Strictly Come Dancing world.

The TV favourite has revealed her exit (Credit: BBC)

Janette Manrara confirms Strictly exit

Janette has found herself at the centre of rumours in recent months after Strictly underwent a major cast shake-up.

Reports previously suggested both Janette and Fleur East could be dropped from It Takes Two, claims that the BBC firmly denied at the time.

But now, Janette has revealed she has left It Takes Two and fans are not best pleased…

In a recent YouTube video, she said: “Strictly Come Dancing has now changed hugely. I’m no longer a part of It Takes Two or the main show.”

Fans have reacted to the news (Credit: BBC)

‘Strictly’s all I’ve ever known’

Janette went on: “I’ll still be involved in other ways. But, that just means that I’m free to pursue and do many other projects that I’ve always wanted to do and never really thought about doing.

“Strictly’s all I’ve ever known for the last 14 years, so it is a bit of like, ‘Oh, we’re going into a different world, a different space, how are we going to navigate that?'”

Fans quickly reacted to the news of Janette’s exit and flooded the comments section with support.

Sorry to see you leave Strictly.

“Gutted you aren’t the new Strictly presenter… too many opportunities waiting for you. Xx,” said one person.

Someone else added: “Sorry to see you leave Strictly, as Bruce would say, you were my favourite.”

Strictly It Takes Two ‘replaced with vodcast’

Meanwhile earlier this year, it was claimed that It Takes Two is apparently going to be replaced with a vodcast, similar to The Traitors: Uncloaked and The Apprentice: You’re Fired.

“There is definitely a creative renewal on the table for It Takes Two. And they are poised to sign off on the radical option of a vodcast,” a TV insider told The Sun.

“But Beeb bosses have seen it embraced on other huge BBC One shows, particularly The Traitors, where the Uncloaked aftershow got millions tuning in.

“More and more people of all ages and backgrounds enjoy podcasts and vodcasts. So, despite being quite a departure, it’s actually quite a shrewd move.”

Read more: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec supported by co-stars following joint family update: ‘Our hearts could not be more full’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.