Strictly Come Dancing’s spin-off show It Takes Two has reportedly been axed ahead of the new series, and fans are disappointed.

The hit BBC show is set to return this September, with Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly replaced as hosts.

However, while viewers wait to see who will be stepping into their shoes, It Takes Two is apparently going to be replaced with a vodcast, similar to The Traitors: Uncloaked and The Apprentice: You’re Fired.

Janette and Fleur host It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two ‘axed’

“There is definitely a creative renewal on the table for It Takes Two, and they are poised to sign off on the radical option of a vodcast,” a TV insider told The Sun.

“But Beeb bosses have seen it embraced on other huge BBC One shows, particularly The Traitors, where the Uncloaked aftershow got millions tuning in.

“More and more people of all ages and backgrounds enjoy podcasts and vodcasts so, despite being quite a departure, it’s actually quite a shrewd move.”

As of this writing, It Takes Two hosts Fleur East and Janette Manrara have not broken their silence. However, reports continue to suggest they have left in a huge top-to-toe overhaul.

ED! contacted the BBC for comment, who said: “Plans for Strictly Come Dancing 2026 will be confirmed in due course.”

Strictly fans are not happy with the idea of It Takes Two being axed (Credit: BBC)

‘A podcast nobody asked for’

As the news broke, fans were disappointed with the new change, insisting that It Takes Two should remain.

“Every show gets a vodcast now whether it needs one or not. It Takes Two worked because it was live, quick and chaotic. A polished podcast version of that is just… a podcast nobody asked for,” one user wrote on X.

“NO VODCAST PLEASE. Like I’ve said, TTU works because it has the reveal of who the traitors are… we dont need this,” another person shared.

“Urgh. Why is everything going to vodcast? Hope La Voix gets a role,” a third remarked.

“What no?! It Takes Two was fun and cheap enough as it was! This is really disappointing,” a fourth said.

Read more: ‘I’ll be hosting it, won’t I!’ La Voix’s six-word response as she’s asked about Strictly Come Dancing All Stars

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