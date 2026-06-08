As Denise finally starts her cancer treatment, Libby returns to support her mum in EastEnders spoilers for next week, while Chelsea comes face-to-face with Gray’s grandmother.

Elsewhere, Ian hires a top lawyer in a bid to stay out of jail, and Penny and Vinny decide to move in together.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for next week in full below…

Jack tries to support Denise (Credit: BBC)

1. Denise continues to refuse treatment

Jack is at his wits’ end when Denise continues to ignore calls from Walford General. Desperate to get Denise to start her treatment immediately, he takes matters into his own hands.

Jack tells Phil about Denise’s cancer (Credit: BBC)

2. EastEnders spoilers: Jack confides in Phil

Jack tells Phil about Denise’s cancer diagnosis, and he is stunned. Together they come up with a plan to get through to her. Later, Denise is shocked when Phil turns up and reveals he knows all about her illness. Despite Phil’s concern, Denise is overwhelmed and throws him out of the house.

Kim and Howie celebrate their engagement (Credit: BBC)

3. Kim and Howie celebrate in EastEnders spoilers

Denise notices a ring on Kim’s finger, and Kim admits that she and Howie got engaged. Happy to have something nice to celebrate, the family all agree to have a drink in the Vic later that evening.

Denise helps Kim and Howie celebrate (Credit: BBC)

4. Denise reveals her devastating news

Denise panics when Phil and Jack arrive at the pub, worried they will reveal her secret. However, when Kim makes an emotional speech about her engagement, Denise rushes to the toilets to hide her upset. Chelsea follows her mum, and soon Denise reveals to everyone that she has cancer.

Denise’s family are heartbroken by her news (Credit: BBC)

5. Denise’s family rally around her

With the news about her cancer now finally out, Denise goes home and returns the hospital’s calls. As the family process the heartbreaking news, Kim is surprised to realise that Yolande knew, while Chelsea calls Libby.

Jack is glad Denise is finally going for her treatment (Credit: BBC)

6. Denise goes to hospital

Denise reveals she is facing a month in hospital while she is treated for cancer. Her family promise to keep everything running smoothly at home for her, while she prepares to leave.

Libby arrives to support Denise and the pair hug (Credit: BBC)

7. Libby arrives to support Denise

Denise is thrilled to see Libby has returned to Walford, and the pair share an emotional reunion. With her family behind her, Denise arrives at the hospital, determined to beat this for her family.

The men of Walford support Jack (Credit: BBC)

8. EastEnders spoilers: Jack’s friends show their support

As Denise begins her treatment, Jack is overwhelmed when he gets home to find Max and their friends have gathered to show their support in his time of need.

Chelsea is pleased to have her sister’s support (Credit: BBC)

9. Chelsea has another bombshell for Libby

Libby and Chelsea share a heartfelt moment as Chelsea opens up about the pressures of looking after Jordan and Denise. Chelsea admits money is tight, but that Gray’s nan, Sheila, has been sending cheques for years. However, she has never cashed them.

Libby gets an idea to help Chelsea (Credit: BBC)

10. Libby takes matters into her own hands

Knowing Chelsea needs financial support, Libby contacts Sheila behind her sister’s back. However, when Sheila texts her back, Chelsea sees, and the siblings fall out. Later, Chelsea has a heart-to-heart with Eve, and realises she might have to accept Sheila’s help whether she likes it or not.

Libby and Chelsea meet Sheila (Credit: BBC)

11. Chelsea comes face-to-face with Gray’s nan

Later in the week, a nervous Chelsea gets ready to meet Sheila with Libby by her side. She is relieved when Sheila reveals she no longer has any contact with her killer grandson. When Sheila offers financial help for Jordan, Chelsea accepts, despite feeling guilty.

Ian isn’t convinced that Johnny is invested in his case (Credit: BBC)

12. Ian sacks Johnny in EastEnders spoilers

Ian is terrified of going to jail for hitting Jordan with his car, and sacks Johnny as his lawyer, convinced he isn’t focusing enough on his case. Thinking one false move could cause him to lose everything, Ian knows he needs to act fast.

Ian asks Kathy for help (Credit: BBC)

13. EastEnders spoilers: Ian asks Kathy for help

Determined to fight for his freedom, Ian asks Kathy to help him pay for a top lawyer. But will it be enough to keep him out of prison?

Penny and Vinny discuss their birth plan (Credit: BBC)

14. Penny and Vinny make a huge decision

Vinny and Penny go to a birth-plan appointment, but Vinny feels sidelined. However, he is determined to show Penny how committed he is to her and the baby, and asks her to move in with him.

Vinny asks Penny to move in with him (Credit: BBC)

15. Penny worries for Gina in EastEnders spoilers

Vinny is excited about moving in with Penny, but she is worried about how she will break the news to Gina. How will Gina take Penny’s news that she is moving out of their flat?

Honey asks Billy on a date (Credit: BBC)

16. Billy and Honey try to move on in EastEnders spoilers

Honey is feeling brighter after her accident and feels well enough to celebrate with Billy. The pair are thrilled that Bea has moved out… however, there is still tension between them about what Bea did.

Bea tries to cause more trouble (Credit: BBC)

17. Bea gets between Billy and Honey yet again

Billy and Honey are hoping to get things back on track, but their date doesn’t quite go to plan. Later, Bea overhears Billy telling Alfie what happened and uses the opportunity to her advantage. She invites Honey out for a drink to drip poison in her ear about Billy… but will her plan work?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Denise’s future takes another bleak turn