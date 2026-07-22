Coronation Street’s Maria left horrified as Gary’s Theo murder secret is exposed in ITVX scenes

Coronation Street on ITVX today (Wednesday, July 22), saw Maria Connor make a huge discovery that could change everything for Gary Windass.

A photo from Carla and Lisa’s wedding night came back into focus, leaving Maria furious when she spotted something unexpected in the background.

After noticing Gary Windass lurking near the builder’s yard, Maria realised he hadn’t been honest about his whereabouts on the night of Theo’s murder.

Maria took interest in the photo (Credit: ITV)

Maria uncovers Gary’s lie in Coronation Street ITVX scenes

Maria was busy styling Sally’s hair in tonight’s episode, but she couldn’t stop worrying about Gary after hearing that Sarah had been charged.

When Sally showed Maria a picture of herself and Tim from the night of Carla and Lisa’s wedding, Maria quickly spotted Gary in the background near the scaffolding.

The image confirmed her suspicions that Gary had lied about being at the builder’s yard when Theo was killed.

Not wanting to reveal what she had discovered straight away, Maria asked Sally to send her the picture, pretending she wanted to use it for the salon’s social media because her hair looked great.

But Maria had another reason for wanting the photo. She headed straight to the flat to confront Gary and demand answers.

Gary told Maria the truth (Credit: ITV)

Gary admits the truth about covering up Theo’s murder

When Maria showed Gary the photo and questioned him over his lies, he had to come clean.

Gary admitted that he had helped Sarah cover up Theo’s murder after receiving a call from her following the killing. Sarah needed an alibi, so Gary sent a text from Theo’s phone to make it look like he was still alive.

He also confessed that he had disposed of the murder weapon.

Maria was furious, telling Gary that he could have refused to help and that Sarah had made him an accessory to murder.

Later, Kit confronted Gary in the Street and questioned how he could continue acting like everything was normal with his family while Sarah faced a possible prison sentence.

Gary insisted that things were not as simple as that.

However, Kit was angry that Gary appeared to be escaping punishment while Sarah was the one facing the consequences.

With Kit now pushing Sarah to reveal Gary’s involvement to the police, could Gary’s secret finally come back to haunt him?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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