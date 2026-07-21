Emmerdale spoilers for next week see Dawn and Billy grow closer once again, leaving Joe increasingly convinced his fears are well founded. But after a near-kiss, has he already caught them out?

Elsewhere, Serena refuses to give up her mission at Home Farm, but an unexpected encounter with Steve threatens to ruin everything.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Dawn can’t keep away from Billy in Emmerdale spoilers

Does Dawn still have feelings for Billy in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Gabby is delighted to show off her new clean diet on social media, but her excitement is interrupted when she suffers a dizzy spell. Although she brushes it off, Dawn later discovers her collapsed in the kitchen and insists she visits the surgery.

After finding Gabby’s blood pressure is low, Manpreet suggests taking a pregnancy test just to rule everything out. But could Gabby be expecting Billy’s baby?

Dawn just can’t resist spilling the beans to Billy (Credit: ITV)

Dawn is relieved when Gabby’s test comes back negative, but she’s thrown when Gabby decides to stop taking the contraceptive pill. Believing Billy deserves to know, Dawn contacts him, leaving Gabby furious that she’d shared such personal information.

Joe also starts to question Dawn’s behaviour and begins wondering whether Gabby has been right all along about Dawn still having feelings for Billy.

Will Joe find out what’s happened here? (Credit: ITV)

Joe is left unsettled by his growing suspicions, while Dawn and Billy find themselves slipping back into familiar territory after she discovers a detention slip in Lucas’ pocket and calls Billy.

As they spend time together discussing Lucas, Billy leans in to kiss Dawn. She pulls away moments before Joe arrives, but has he already seen enough?

The following day, Joe unexpectedly gathers the family together for lunch. Graham quickly senses there’s more to it. But what exactly has Joe worked out?

2. Joe closes in on Caleb’s scheme in Emmerdale spoilers

Joe is suspicious of what Caleb is up to (Credit: ITV)

Joe wants to repair his relationship with Noah and makes an effort to reach out.

However, Caleb steps in and deliberately ensures Joe’s attempts end badly.

Joe heads to the depot to confront Caleb, but with Caleb deeply involved in the counterfeit car parts operation, he’s desperate to get rid of him as quickly as possible.

Caleb’s unusually cooperative attitude immediately raises Joe’s suspicions. Sensing something isn’t right, Joe asks Graham to investigate. Graham heads to the depot armed with a camera. Will he uncover Caleb’s secret?

3. Kev’s fresh start is under threat

Steve wants to rob the village in Emmerdale, but Kev says no way (Credit: ITV)

Kev knows Steve’s arrival could spell trouble. Steve is amazed Kev hasn’t taken advantage of the opportunities around the village, but Kev insists he’s only there to build a relationship with Lewis and warns Steve to stay out of trouble.

Steve has other ideas and suggests the pair should burgle Home Farm together. Kev firmly refuses and orders him to leave the village alone. But will Steve listen?

Has Vinny done a bad thing? (Credit: ITV)

Kev, Claudette and Charles organise a birthday surprise for Lewis, completely unaware that Steve is preparing to break into Home Farm anyway.

Could Steve’s actions destroy Kev’s final chance with Lewis? Or will Vinny’s jealousy cause the biggest problem instead?

4. Serena’s mission continues in Emmerdale spoilers

Serena does not find what she’s looking for (Credit: ITV)

Serena receives a mysterious phone call informing her that the USB stick she stole from Home Farm contains nothing useful.

Realising she’s no further forward, Serena knows she’ll have to return and try again.

Ross arrives back, but will Serena and Steve be found in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Steve breaks into Home Farm while Serena is also inside searching for what she really needs.

The pair are stunned to come face to face before they’re forced to hide when Ross unexpectedly returns. Will Ross discover they’re both inside? And what exactly is Serena searching for?

5. Cain’s family troubles

Caleb does not get the response he was hoping for from Cain (Credit: ITV)

Caleb wants to expand his counterfeit car parts operation and asks Cain to put him in touch with his motor trade contacts.

However, Caleb is surprised when Cain refuses to help. Has Cain Dingle really decided to stay on the right side of the law?

Cain and Kyle are finally rebuilding their relationship, much to Moira’s relief.

But while father and son grow closer again, Moira can’t ignore the fact she’s still no nearer to repairing her own marriage.

Nicola worries about her sex life (Credit: ITV)

6. Jimmy and Nicola hit a stalemate

Nicola worries that the spark has disappeared from her relationship with Jimmy.

Jimmy arranges a date in a bid to put things right, but will it be enough to get them back on track?

What is Claudette keeping secret? (Credit: ITV)

7. Claudette makes a confession

Claudette makes a confession that completely blindsides Charles.

But what has she revealed that’s left him so shocked?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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