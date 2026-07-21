Joanne Clifton thrilled Strictly fans after the former BBC dance pro revealed she is pregnant with her first child with fiancé AJ Jenks.

The 42-year-old shared the happy update on Instagram. She posted a snap of a “Baby on Board” badge to announce the baby news.

AJ kept the reveal playful with a long list of joke baby names.

He wrote: “ErlingbellinghamDebrunyeLennonMcCartney-

“TaylorHansonHelenMcroryClaudiaWinklemanAlanCarrBuddyHollyPollyShermanPrincessFiona Clifton-Jenks”.

He then confirmed when the baby is due. AJ added: “Cya in December!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aj Jenks (@aj_jenksuk)

Joanne Clifton announces she’s pregnant

The post quickly filled with messages from Joanne’s fellow Strictly favourites.

Dianne Buswell was among the first to reply. She wrote: “Congratulations”.

Amy Dowden echoed the same message. Joanne’s brother Kevin Clifton also joined in and posted three love heart emojis.

The couple’s baby joy marks a huge new chapter. Joanne and AJ went public with their romance in 2020, and fans have followed them ever since.

Joanne is pregnant! (Credit: Can Nguyen / Shutterstock)

Why this baby news feels extra special for Joanne and AJ

Joanne and AJ already had plenty to celebrate before this announcement. They got engaged last year.

Joanne shared that news on Instagram and showed off her ring. She kept the mood cheeky with the caption: “Got bored … so we’re getting married. Cheers!”

She has also opened up before about finding love in the industry. Speaking to Metro, she said: “Before I met my boyfriend AJ, I said to myself, I’m not going to go out with anyone from the industry.

“But you can’t help what happens”.

That quote gave fans a glimpse into their bond. Now Joanne’s pregnancy excitement has taken over as they prepare to welcome their first child in December.

From Glitterball glory to Joanne Clifton pregnancy joy

Many viewers still know Joanne best from her time on Strictly Come Dancing. She joined the hit ballroom show in 2014.

Two years later, she won the Glitterball trophy with celebrity partner Ore Oduba. She left the show shortly after that victory.

Since then, Joanne has stayed busy on stage. She also joined the cast of Fawlty Towers the Musical.

She has also spoken openly about health struggles away from the spotlight. Joanne has osteoarthritis in both knees and sometimes struggles with everyday activities.

Even so, she has continued to build her career. Now her pregnancy news has given fans another reason to celebrate.

Joanne and AJ chose a low-key social media reveal, but it still made a big impact.

The couple will welcome their new arrival in December. With a wedding ahead and a baby on the way, this looks set to be a life-changing year for them both.

Read more: Every single celebrity in the running to appear on Strictly Come Dancing 2026 as Jaime Winstone is tipped for ballroom

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