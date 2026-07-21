Trewley-Precious branded ‘disrespectful’ by Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives viewers as they spot ‘sick’ bad habit

Trewley-Precious Wass has made quite the impression in The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives, but one pretty gross habit has left viewers seriously distracted.

The 26-year-old TikTok star is opening up about life as a half-Romani gypsy and half-gorger (non-gypsy) in the new Channel 4 series.

While many have been drawn in by Trewley’s outspoken personality and family life, some viewers cannot get past one thing.

Trewley-Precious shocked viewers of The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives with her bare feet (Credit: Channel 4)

Her habit of walking around barefoot has sparked plenty of reaction online.

Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives

Trewley-Precious appears without shoes just minutes into the first episode of The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives. She heads to the local shop on her Essex council estate after turning down mum Tina’s breakfast.

Dressed in bright pink pyjamas covered in red hearts, she strolls through the streets barefoot.

Later, after Tina reacts angrily to her getting a belly button piercing, Trewley storms out of the house. Once again, she leaves without putting any shoes on.

Viewers also learned about Tina’s daily routine, with the mum of five revealing she starts cleaning the house before dawn.

“I get up between 3 and 4am, take the bins out and then I clean all the house,” she said. “I wash all the floors. You would think it would look cleaner because I do it every day. But it just doesn’t.”

Many viewers quickly shared their thoughts online.

One person wrote on X: “It’s no wonder her poor mother is cleaning from 4am! Those feet! so disrespectful walking all that dirt into anybody’s home!!”

Mum Tina is up and cleaning the floors at 4am every day (Credit: Channel 4)

Another posted a green faced emoji and added: “I’m astounded that Trewley walks down the streets in bare feet and then walks all of the street filth on her bare feet into her Mum’s house.”

A third wrote: “This is satire right? This Trewley Precious person cannot be serious. Walking around the estate with her filthy bare feet, shouting everywhere like banshee.”

Viewers ‘can’t switch off’ as Trewley-Precious’ show launches

The first episode of The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives aired on Monday night, July 20, 2026. However, all six episodes are already available to stream on Channel 4.

Many viewers admitted they quickly found themselves binge watching the series.

“Absolutely brilliant can’t stop watching it!!!” one fan wrote on Facebook.

Another admitted: “It’s my new guilty pleasure prog!”

A third agreed: “Hooked! Such a lovely family x I had to carry on watching once watched the first one!”

Meanwhile, another viewer confessed: “I’m on episode 4 and I’ll be so sad when I finish.”

Good job, Trew. But put some shoes on!

Read more: The reason why Trewley-Precious and her four siblings have unusual names as The Secret Life of Gypsy Wives lands

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