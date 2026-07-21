Glamorous Joan Collins, 92, dazzles in elegant white swimsuit as she splashes around in the French Riviera

Joan Collins turned heads again as the screen legend, 92, soaked up the sun during a glamorous Saint-Tropez getaway.

The Dynasty star looked sensational in a white swimsuit and bohemian sun hat as she relaxed by the pool on the French Riviera.

New holiday snaps also showed Joan enjoying the sunshine with actress Alison Papworth. Bond fans will remember Alison from For Your Eyes Only and Octopussy.

Alison brought her own chic touch to the scene. She wore a Chanel visor, statement gold earrings and bold red lipstick while relaxing in the water beside Joan.

Joan stunned fans (Credit: James Veysey / Shutterstock)

Joan Collins proves poolside glamour never goes out of style

Joan did not just serve holiday style on the trip. She also stepped into godmother mode with her young godson, Felix Peacock.

Poolside photos showed Felix splashing in the water while Joan stayed close by. She wore oversized sunglasses and looked completely at ease.

Joan Collins’ family life: children, grandchildren and godchildren Joan Collins is a mother of three, a grandmother of four and has spoken about having 15 godchildren. Tara Newley, from her marriage to Anthony Newley

Alexander Newley, from her marriage to Anthony Newley

Katyana Kass, from her marriage to Ron Kass She has also described family life as an important part of her world alongside her screen career. In recent years, she has shared occasional family milestones and celebrations on social media and in interviews.

Other pictures captured the actress playing with Felix and sharing a sweet side hug. For those moments, she changed into an animal-print cover-up and a floppy sunhat.

Felix’s mother, celebrity nutritionist Gabriela Peacock, shared the family moment on Instagram. She wrote: “Felix rocking the Riviera with his Godmother.” She added: “The best day!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriela Peacock (@gabrielapeacock)

Joan also travelled with her husband Percy Gibson and friends. Even off-duty, she kept the glamour going in a flattering white mini dress, bouncy curls and polished make-up.

She said: “This July is one of the hottest months ever in Saint Tropez, but we’ve had a marvelous time in spite of it!”

The touching Joan role she simply could not resist

Joan Collins is a mother of three and a grandmother of four. She also has 15 godchildren, and Felix is her youngest.

Gabriela and her husband David welcomed Felix in January 2025. Joan later opened up about becoming his godmother and made clear how much the role means to her.

Joan Collins and Percy Gibson: a brief relationship timeline Joan Collins married Percy Gibson in 2002. The couple have regularly appeared together at film premieres, charity events and society gatherings. They have spent time between homes in London, Los Angeles and the south of France. Percy Gibson has often accompanied Joan Collins on holidays and public appearances.

She said: “When Gabriela and David asked me to be godmother to their son, I was delighted.”

Joan added: “Even though I already had 14 other godchildren, this tiny little baby was so adorable, full of light and laughter, even at a few months old, that I couldn’t resist. He was perfectly behaved at his christening and never even as much as yelped as he was passed from mummy to nanny and granny to godparents.”

Gabriela also spoke warmly about the actress. She said: “It’s such a privilege to have Joan as a godmother. Her warmth, wisdom and generosity of spirit make her the most wonderful guiding presence for Felix.

“We feel truly lucky to have her in our lives.”

For many fans, Joan Collins will always be Alexis Carrington from Dynasty. But these latest holiday photos prove she still knows how to command attention far from the screen.

Read more: Goddess Joan Collins, 93, proves age is just a number in chic striped swimsuit during glamorous St Tropez getaway

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