Mel C is ‘Bridal Spice’ as she shows off her abs in wedding tracksuit

Mel C wedding style delivered a very unexpected twist when the Spice Girls star changed into a silk tracksuit for her wedding reception.

Melanie Chisholm, 52, married her long-time boyfriend Chris Dingwall at The Country House in Cumbria on July 18. She first wore a white slip dress from Victoria Beckham’s label, which even came directly from Victoria’ wardrobe.

Then she switched things up and fans quickly locked onto her second bridal look.

For the party, Mel wore a custom Adidas ivory silk tracksuit. The set included wide-leg, high-waisted trousers and a matching cropped jacket.

The jacket featured a peaked lapel and a deep ribbed waistband. A micro white top underneath showed off her toned abs.

She finished the look with custom Superstar trainers. The choice kept her comfortable on the dancefloor and nodded to her Sporty Spice roots.

Why the Mel C wedding look sent fans straight back to the 90s

This was not a traditional bridal outfit, but it felt completely true to Mel.

She built her image in the 90s as Sporty Spice. Back then, she often performed in Adidas two-pieces with her trademark high ponytail.

It was a very full circle moment.

Her long brunette hair, styled by Carl Bembridge, fell in soft waves to her waist. Bekki Mitchell kept her make-up understated and romantic. You can see Mel C’s stunning look here.

Mel C looked fab on her big day! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Victoria Beckham still played a big part

Mel kept Victoria close to the celebrations in more ways than one. In an interview with British Vogue, she confirmed Victoria lent her a cami dress for her ceremony in Chris’ native Australia as her “something borrowed”.

For the UK celebration, Mel also wore a custom Adidas robe while getting ready. The robe featured the brand’s iconic white silk stripes.

She paired it with custom white and gold sliders which featured the wedding date in gold.

Victoria had also offered to create a new gown. Instead, they chose to update the original Lace Cami.

Melanie said: “Victoria wanted to make it much more personal to me. She found some gorgeous vintage lace, and everything was really delicately dyed to the perfect shade. It’s very flattering, open at the back.”

She also said she wanted to stay true to her “minimalist” style.

The romance behind the Mel C’s big day

The newlyweds’ love story has moved fast in recent years. Four years ago, Melanie admitted she “never wanted to meet anyone again” after splitting from ex Joe Marshall.

That changed when she met model, actor and screenwriter Chris on celebrity dating app Raya. They had their first date when she travelled to Australia for a DJ gig.

The romance kept growing from there. Chris later proposed in Mallorca in 2025.

The couple reportedly celebrated across three days. The events included a pre-wedding pub gathering, the ceremony and a BBQ.

Read more: Mel C breaks her silence on her surprise nuptials and reveals her ‘dream dress’ actually belonged to Victoria Beckham

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